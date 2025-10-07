Industrial Salts Market By Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecast 2030

Industrial Salts Market, by Source

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global industrial salts market , valued at $14.2 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $19.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030, according to a new report by Allied Market Research titled “Industrial Salts Market by Source, Manufacturing Process, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.”𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14208 Prime Determinants of Growth:- The expanding application scope of industrial salts in chemical processing, de-icing, water treatment, and food processing industries, along with the presence of large natural salt reserves, drives the global market growth. However, health and environmental concerns associated with salt use in certain applications restrain the market. On the other hand, the absence of cost-effective substitutes is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.Segment Overview:-By Source:- The natural brine segment accounted for over two-thirds of the market share in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Its wide use in the production of PVC and other inorganic chemicals propels growth.- Meanwhile, the rock salt segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.6%, driven by rising food demand and expanding applications in agrochemical production.By Application:- The chemical processing segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing nearly half of the global market, fueled by growing petroleum and chemical product demand.- The food processing segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.8% through 2030, supported by a rapidly growing global population and increasing food consumption.Regional Insights:- North America dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of global revenue, due to strong demand from diverse industries. However, Asia-Pacific is forecast to experience the fastest growth (CAGR 4.5%), driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and expanding chemical and food sectors in countries like China and India.Key Market Players- Cargill, Inc.- Compass Minerals America Inc.- China National Salt Industry Co.- Dominion Salt Ltd.- INEOS- K+S AG- Mitsui & Co. Ltd.- Nouryon- Rio Tinto Group- Tata Chemicals Ltd.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-salts-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

