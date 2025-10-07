Printful Unveils DTFlex: The Premium Standard in Direct-to-Film Printing for On-Demand Brands
Sharper details, richer colors, and a flawless finish — introducing DTFlex, Printful’s premium evolution of direct-to-film printing.
What makes DTFlex unique?
DTFlex has been designed from the ground up for on-demand consistency and quality, giving merchants the ability to elevate their product lines without investing in equipment or holding inventory. It offers:
- Superior print quality: crisp details, truer colors, flawless edges
- Durability: vibrant prints that withstand repeated washing and wear
- Decoration flexibility: excellent performance across a wide range of fabrics and products, including synthetics
DTFlex is engineered for a clean, seamless finish with ultra-sharp details and a premium, retail-ready look.
Ideal Use Cases
DTFlex is designed for products where print quality is critical, making it a perfect fit for:
- Streetwear and lifestyle brands that demand bold, retail-ready finishes.
- Fan merchandise where high detail and vibrant colors matter most.
- Sportswear, outerwear, bags, and hats where durability and versatility are essential.
- Detailed, high-color artwork that needs sharp, vibrant reproduction
- Challenging fabrics like polyester, sportswear, and outerwear
Its ability to excel on synthetic fabrics such as polyester makes DTFlex printing a reliable solution for merchants looking to expand their product range. By raising the quality standard, DTFlex helps merchants strengthen their brand value and encourage repeat purchases.
“DTFlex is more than just a printing method — it’s the culmination of years of innovation,” said Chris Ozols, Director of Operations Development & Innovation at Printful. “We’ve engineered a technique that helps brands deliver products that look and feel like premium retail items, while still benefiting from the flexibility of on-demand production.”
A Complement to Other Print Methods
Printful emphasizes that each print method has unique strengths. DTFlex complements existing options like DTG and embroidery, giving merchants more tools to bring their vision to life.
- DTG (direct-to-garment) shines with photographic images and a soft, breathable finish on cotton.
- Embroidery offers a tactile, textured look for branding and logos.
- DTFlex (direct-to-film) delivers premium sharpness, vibrancy, and durability across a wider range of fabrics.
Together, these techniques give merchants the flexibility to choose the decoration method that best matches their brand and product goals.
No Added Cost, Expanding Availability
All of Printful’s direct-to-film products are now produced using DTFlex at no additional cost. As Printful expands the technique across its product catalog, merchants can expect more opportunities to take advantage of this premium standard.
Maria Kennedy
Printful
+1 818-351-7181
maria.kennedy@printful.com
DTFLex, premium direct-to-film (DTF) printing by Printful
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.