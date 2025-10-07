Cobalt Systems Expands Automation Portfolio with Smart End-of-Line Packaging Solutions

The new CoSeal CS050 Case Sealer from Cobalt Systems The CoSeal CS050 Case Sealer with Integrated Labeller from Cobalt Systems

CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cobalt Systems, the UK specialist in automated print and apply labelling, barcode solutions, vision systems and smart peripheral management has announced the launch of a new range of end-of-line packaging automation solutions . The addition of box erectors, case sealers and pallet wrappers marks a significant expansion of Cobalt’s capability, enabling manufacturers to implement smart packaging automation that streamlines processes and manual handling, reduces physical footprint, and delivers fully integrated, scalable end-of-line solutions.The decision to broaden the portfolio reflects both extensive customer engagement and the growing demand for autonomous automation across packaging operations. Many of Cobalt’s customers already rely on its labelling systems for accuracy, compliance and traceability. Extending into case forming, case sealing, and pallet wrapping provides a natural next step, allowing businesses to consolidate equipment supply, standardise processes and achieve greater overall line efficiency. With smart packaging automation, these operations become more connected, more efficient and easier to scale.“Our philosophy at Cobalt has always been to look at the bigger picture,” explains the company’s Managing Director, Tony Hunt. “We’ve been designing and manufacturing print and apply labelling machinery for a very long time and we always have to consider what sits upstream and downstream of labelling to enable our solutions to interface with other hardware in the line while integrating into wider ERP systems from a data side. Bringing some of that wider automation into our range makes it easier for our customers to adopt a smarter packaging process, all from one trusted supplier.”The new range comprises three core areas. CoForm provides case erecting capability, with a choice of semi-automatic or fully automatic machines. The semi-automatic unit doubles as an ergonomic packing station, while the fully automatic solution adapts easily to a wide variety of RSC box dimensions, supported by an intuitive touchscreen interface for rapid changeovers. CoSeal delivers a range of case sealing options in both semi-automatic and fully automatic variants. The semi-automatic option supports quick and consistent top and bottom sealing of corrugated cases with the option of a pack table to assist the operator and speed up the process. The fully automatic range requires no human intervention outside of tape loading for high throughput, batch solutions through to fully-auto random sealers. Completing the line, CoWrap offers semi-automatic and fully automatic pallet wrapping. The semi-automatic model incorporates a motorised pre-stretch system for efficient film use, while the fully automatic turntable version is designed for seamless integration into production lines, applying consistent, secure wraps with minimal operator input.A defining feature of the range is its ability to integrate directly with Cobalt’s existing print and apply technology. For example, the Case Sealing and Labelling Solution brings together sealing and accurate label placement in a single process, supported by Cobalt Sentinel verification and conveyors that ensure correct alignment. This modular approach makes it possible to design end-of-line configurations where box erecting, sealing, labelling and pallet wrapping operate as one coherent system. For manufacturers, this represents smart packaging automation in practice: higher throughput, fewer bottlenecks and greater reliability at the final stage of packaging.“As manufacturing environments become more sophisticated, our customers want end-of-line processes that are fully coordinated rather than pieced together,” continues Hunt. “By introducing CoForm, CoSeal and CoWrap, we can now deliver integrated solutions that maintain continuity across case forming, sealing, labelling and pallet wrapping. It’s about precision, process reliability and operator ergonomics, all delivered in a modular format that grows with the customer’s needs. Our product development has always been shaped by practical feedback from the field. This new range extends the performance, dependability and flexibility that customers already associate with Cobalt, giving them future-ready packaging lines built on smart automation that combine efficiency with resilience.”Based in Cheshire and certified carbon-neutral, Cobalt Systems designs, manufactures and integrates UK-engineered automation for labelling and barcode applications. Its portfolio includes the NEXUS20 series and recently launched Linerless print and apply systems. Serving sectors such as food and beverage, logistics, ecommerce, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, all systems are supplied with a three-year warranty and backed by dedicated UK-based service and support.

