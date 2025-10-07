Truck Health & Safety Expo 2025 – Helping Trucks Run Cleaner and Safer Across California

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Truck Check, a group that works hard to keep trucks safe and the air clean, is excited to announce the Truck Health & Safety Expo 2025. This big event will focus on helping truck drivers, owners, and companies learn how to keep their trucks safe, clean, and working well. The expo will take place on October 25, 2025, and will bring together truck drivers, fleet managers, mechanics, safety experts, and others from across California. It will be a full day of learning, hands-on demonstrations, and teamwork to help everyone understand how to take better care of trucks.A Statewide Event to Help California’s Trucking CommunityThe Truck Health & Safety Expo is part of Clean Truck Check’s goal to make sure every truck in California runs safely and produces less pollution. Because of new air rules and safety laws, it’s more important than ever for truck drivers and owners to learn how to stay up to date. This expo will give them tools, information, and expert advice to help keep their trucks running longer, cleaner, and safer.Visitors will get to join in training sessions, watch live demonstrations, and listen to experts explain how to stay within the rules. Each part of the event will cover important topics such as clean air testing, preventive maintenance, safety checks, and new truck technologies.Some of the main topics at the 2025 expo include:- Emission Testing and Clean Air: Learn how Clean Truck Check helps California keep the air clean by testing truck emissions and finding ways to reduce pollution. Experts will show how to check emissions and follow the state’s clean air rules.- Preventive Maintenance and Repairs: Mechanics will show how to spot small problems before they turn into big ones. They’ll share tips on saving fuel, extending truck life, and cutting down on repair costs.- Safety and Accident Prevention: Drivers can learn about safe driving, tire care, braking, and how to prevent accidents.- New Truck Technology: Visitors can explore the latest tools like GPS tracking, safety sensors, and smart devices that help make fleets run better and safer.- Following the Rules: State experts will talk about the newest trucking laws and what companies must do to stay certified and avoid fines.Cleaner Trucks and Safer RoadsClean Truck Check is helping make California’s roads safer and the air cleaner. Through its inspection centers like Clean Truck Check in Riverside Clean Truck Check in Los Angeles , and Clean Truck Check in Temecula , the group tests trucks to make sure they meet clean air and safety standards.At the Truck Health & Safety Expo, visitors will get to see real demonstrations of how emission tests are done and how regular truck maintenance can save money and protect the environment. Experts will explain how taking good care of trucks helps the planet, saves fuel, and keeps roads safer for everyone.“Our goal with the Truck Health & Safety Expo is to help California’s trucking community learn and grow,” said a Clean Truck Check spokesperson. “We want drivers and fleet owners to have the knowledge and tools they need to keep their trucks clean, safe, and reliable.”Working Together to Improve TruckingThe expo is also a great chance for people in the trucking world to connect with each other. Truck drivers, companies, safety groups, and government agencies can meet, share ideas, and build partnerships. There will be booths, panels, and question-and-answer sessions about everyday challenges like saving fuel, keeping up with rules, and hiring drivers.Companies will also display the newest products and tools that help improve truck safety and performance. The event will help everyone learn about the future of trucking and how teamwork can make the industry better for everyone.Supporting California’s Environment and EconomyTrucking is one of California’s most important industries. Trucks move food, supplies, and goods across the state every day. The Truck Health & Safety Expo 2025 shows how Clean Truck Check is helping the trucking world grow while protecting the environment.By working toward cleaner air and safer trucks, Clean Truck Check is helping California reach its environmental goals. The group’s testing and training programs make sure truck drivers and owners can keep working safely while following state and federal rules.Looking to the FutureAs technology and clean air laws continue to change, Clean Truck Check is dedicated to helping more truck owners and drivers understand how to stay compliant and improve their operations. The Truck Health & Safety Expo 2025 is an important step forward bringing people together to learn new skills, strengthen safety habits, and celebrate innovation in California’s trucking industry.For more details about the Truck Health & Safety Expo 2025, registration information, or to learn about truck testing and inspections, visit Clean Truck Check online at https://clean-truck-check.com/ Address https://share.google/t5d500uOONTWaUi4t Website: https://clean-truck-check.com/ Address: 5580 Mission Blvd, Riverside, CA 92509

