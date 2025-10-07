Beyond the Claim 2025: The Fourth Edition of the Sustainable Fashion Show by Friend of the Earth in Milan

MILAN, ITALY, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friend of the Earth once again took centre stage during the days of Milan Fashion Week with the fourth edition of “Beyond the Claim” – The Makers Matter, an event promoted by Friend of the Earth, a project of the World Sustainability Organization (WSO), for the certification of products and services that respect the environment and endangered species. The collective fashion show featured 13 selected brands, who presented their new proposals for the Spring Summer 2026 collection. The event took place on Thursday, 25 September at 5 PM at the Istituto dei Ciechi di Milano, a symbolic venue that hosted this important occasion dedicated to sustainable fashion.Having successfully supported previous editions, ApexBrasil renewed its collaboration with Friend of the Earth to strengthen the presence of excellent Brazilian brands in the global sustainable fashion scene. This year, ApexBrasil sponsored the brands Alina Amaral, Ana de Jour, Celeste, Ludimila Heringer, Natural Cotton Color, and Villa Dharma, who presented their collections alongside other brands selected by Friend of the Earth. The six companies participated through Texbrasil (Brazilian Textile and Fashion Industry Internationalisation Programme), a result of the partnership between Abit (Brazilian Textile and Apparel Industry Association) and ApexBrasil.BRANDSAlina Amaral: Alina Amaral transformed traditional artisanal techniques into contemporary garments, telling deep stories and cultural roots of northeastern Brazil with a sustainable and authentic approach.Ana de Jour: This brand celebrated timeless elegance and authentic femininity, producing garments made with certified raw materials and artisanal attention, prioritising sustainability at every stage of production.Celeste: Specialising in sustainable beachwear, Celeste used certified and biodegradable materials, promoted conscious consumption and collaborated with local artisans to enhance tradition and innovation.Esmée-e: A British brand specialising in resort wear, Esmée-e used organic Egyptian cotton and natural dyes, creating light and comfortable garments that combined elegance and environmental responsibility.House of Narma: Born in London, House of Narma wove storytelling and ethical craftsmanship, using certified fabrics and deadstock materials to create slow fashion garments that celebrated cultural diversity and sustainability.ILKAN.KO: Founded in Madrid, ILKAN.KO combined traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design with certified materials, telling cultural stories through high-quality, sustainable unisex garments.LBF: A Brazilian brand of gold-plated jewellery, LBF combined contemporary design and traditional craftsmanship, promoting female empowerment and the use of recycled materials with a sustainable business model.Las Gringas: Beachwear inspired by the Amazon rainforest, made with certified fabrics and low-impact processes, with a concrete commitment to environmental protection through donations to conservation projects.Ludimila: A slow fashion brand that employed natural dyes and biodegradable Amazonian fabrics, Ludimila combined craftsmanship and design to create unique garments that respected the environment and local culture.Natural Cotton Color: With the “Tropeiros da Borborema” collection, NCC paid homage to the tradition of naturally dyed organic cotton, combining cultural heritage and contemporary design. The collection enhanced local artisanal techniques and used cotton grown without irrigation, drastically reducing water usage.Shirvanna: A Cypriot brand that valued the creative reuse of textile scraps and vintage materials, Shirvanna created genderless garments inspired by pastoral tradition, with a strong commitment to slow fashion.Villa Dharma: Born in northeastern Brazil, Villa Dharma created linen garments hand-painted with natural dyes, enhancing ancestral crafts and regenerative practices for fashion that combined body care and respect for the Earth.Zoe Klose: A Swiss brand that transformed textile waste into sports and casual wear, Zoe Klose promoted the circular economy and ocean cleanliness with innovative and sustainable unisex collections.Beyond the Claim 2025 marked a significant milestone for sustainable fashion, uniting creativity, innovation, and environmental responsibility under the banner of Friend of the Earth. The event reaffirmed the global commitment to a more transparent, ethical, and planet-friendly fashion industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.