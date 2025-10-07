More funding to support community sheds

Release date: 07/10/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government will support the creation of exciting new spaces for Community Sheds in the APY Lands and Port Lincoln on the Eyre Peninsula.

The State Government’s latest Community Sheds Round has awarded 35 community sheds across the state with boosts of up to $30,000 each, marking a total investment of nearly $550,000.

Almost 70 per cent of the successful recipients are located in regional and remote areas including:

Mimili Men’s Shed – APY Lands (Far North)

A $30,000 grant will be used to buy and fit-out a container-based workshop to host gatherings for men across generations. Since 2023, the Mimili Men’s Group has brought vulnerable youth and senior Elders together for a range of bonding activities such as bush trips, nutritious cooking and leadership succession planning. The sessions also proactively identify men experiencing isolation or at risk of mental health decline. The grant will provide the group with a home base, instead of operating in exposed outdoor areas or across crowded art spaces.

A $30,000 grant will be used to buy and fit-out a container-based workshop to host gatherings for men across generations. Since 2023, the Mimili Men’s Group has brought vulnerable youth and senior Elders together for a range of bonding activities such as bush trips, nutritious cooking and leadership succession planning. The sessions also proactively identify men experiencing isolation or at risk of mental health decline. The grant will provide the group with a home base, instead of operating in exposed outdoor areas or across crowded art spaces. Kuju Women’s Shed – Port Lincoln

A grant of $20,000 will be used to improve the kitchen facilities, safety equipment and craft materials of an arts space at Port Lincoln Aboriginal Community Council to create a Women’s Shed program for the local Indigenous community. It will offer a welcoming space for women to practice cultural arts and crafts, prepare healthy foods and bush medicines, and to yarn with each other for healing and mental wellbeing. It will be one of only a handful of Women’s Sheds across the state.

The grants will also revitalise existing Sheds which have become pillars of their communities such as:

Yankalilla Men’s Shed – Fleurieu Peninsula

A $28,000 grant will go towards the construction of a new painting and laser machine shed. The Yankalilla Men’s Shed recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and provides a means of social interaction for men of all ages, particularly those suffering from depression. Members often undertake projects to bring smiles to the wider community, such as building mud kitchens for local schools.

Community sheds provide spaces for people who are often older or retired to pursue hands-on projects such as fixing much-loved personal items with an array of donated tools and equipment.

They are also welcoming, inclusive environments for people from diverse backgrounds to bond over meaningful activities. Even if it’s just for a conversation over a cup of tea, community sheds can play an important role in combatting loneliness.

You can find the full list of grant recipients here: https://dhs.sa.gov.au/how-we-help/grants/grant-recipients/2025-26/grants-sa-community-sheds-round

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

Whether it’s a local shed that brings people together, or a small-town group making sure neighbours are cared for, these programs recognise the enormous value of community spirit in action.

Community sheds are more than buildings. They’re safe, welcoming spaces where people can share skills, make friends and support each other and they play a vital role in preventing loneliness.

This funding will help strengthen the role the sheds play across the state.

Attributable to Mimili Men’s Group member Mark Doolan

I’ve been working with the men’s group in the Wati space on all sorts of projects: art making, building, fixing things.

Having this new shed means we can do even more — it’ll make things safer, stronger, and better for everyone.

Attributable to Wati program coordinator Angus Webb

The men’s group has always been about ground-up initiatives; doing a lot with very little.

This funding will go a long way, giving the men a proper space to keep developing projects that lead into future opportunities, skills, and incomes for the community.

Attributable to Yankalilla and Districts Community Men’s Shed President George Adler OAM

Extending our shed to provide a dedicated clean area, away from sawdust, for our laser machines with accompanying computers helps their longevity and the welfare of operators.

Combining this with a space for working on larger projects and painting projects in a dust free environment will free up space in the main workshop area, allowing members to maximise what they can do at our shed.