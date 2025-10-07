Sage IT Strengthens GCC Focus with Bengaluru Hub Sage IT Bengaluru office Ribbon cutting ceremony

With headquarters in Hyderabad, a strong base in Chennai, and now a strategic presence in Bengaluru, Sage IT is positioned at the heart of India’s GCC ecosystem

Bengaluru is not just another office for Sage IT, it’s a launchpad for the next wave of GCC transformation.” — Sagar Pelaprolu

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sage IT , a Most Loved Workplaceand a leader in AI-driven integration and digital engineering, today announced the inauguration of its new Bengaluru hub by Satya Govindu, President – Global IT Services, and Rishikesh Joshi – Head of India Operations. The move comes on the heels of Sage IT’s acquisition of operations from a major telecom GCC, expanding its ability to deliver 24x7 global support.With headquarters in Hyderabad, a strong base in Chennai, and now a strategic presence in Bengaluru, Sage IT is positioned at the heart of India’s GCC ecosystem.“Bengaluru is not just another office for Sage IT, it’s a launchpad for the next wave of GCC transformation,” said Sagar Pelaprolu, CEO, Sage IT. “From here, we are delivering pragmatic AI , digital engineering, cloud-native solutions, AI-driven integration, enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions, and talent for GCCs that demand outcomes, not experiments.”What the Sage IT Bengaluru Hub Brings to GCCs?• AI That Delivers, Not Experiments – Enterprise-ready AI agents and analytics running at scale, built to drive measurable business outcomes.• Integration Reimagined with AI – Platforms like SHIP.AI™ cut migration risks, shorten cycles, and transform integration (applications and data) from a bottleneck into a growth enabler.• Cloud-Native at Enterprise Velocity – Containerized and hybrid architectures designed to accelerate digital engineering and digital transformation.• Security Without Compromise – Managed NOC/SOC services with zero-trust principles, giving GCCs confidence to scale securely, 24x7.Why It Matters for GCCs?Enterprise GCCs gain always-on reliability, faster build-and-run cycles, and pragmatic innovation through Sage IT’s proven accelerators and delivery models. The Bengaluru hub strengthens proximity to India’s top technology talent, aligning seamlessly with GCC governance models and budgets.About Sage ITSage IT is a leader in digital transformation and optimization helping businesses to accelerate business clockspeeds using cutting-edge information technologies and exceptional talent. Sage IT has been serving customers across NA, Europe & APAC for 20+ years leveraging strategic partnerships with leading digital technology providers and hyperscalers. Customers have realized benefits 30% faster with our expertise in AI, Data, Cloud, Integration, Process Automation, Enterprise Applications and new-age Managed Services powered by proven accelerators and processes.

A new space. A fresh vibe. Endless possibilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.