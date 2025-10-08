TierOne to Showcase NaaS CX, Smart NOC, and NaaS NOC Solutions at GITEX 2025

TierOne Company Logo

Our solutions bring clear customer service visibility, rapid operations automation, and real-time assurance together in one place — turning network complexity into operational clarity.” — Kevin O'Keefe, VP of Product Management at TierOne

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TierOne, a global leader in digital transformation for service providers, announced today it will present its next-generation Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solutions at GITEX 2025. The company will showcase its NaaS CX, Smart NOC, and NaaS NOC Portals, designed to shift network operations and customer service management from reactive to proactive. Attendees can experience live demonstrations at the Ontario Canada Pavilion, Hall 2, Stand H2-C30, from October 13–17, 2025.Turning Complexity into ClarityTierOne's suite of solutions empowers service providers to enhance service reliability and elevate the customer experience. The platform provides a unified view for network operations and end-customers, simplifying the management of complex, multi-vendor networks. Key benefits include:1. For End-Customers (NaaS CX Portal): Delivers real-time insights and proactive alerts, empowering customers and reducing inbound support calls.2. For Network Operations (NaaS NOC & Smart NOC Portals): Enables proactive monitoring to identify root issues, prevent outages, and automate workflows for faster problem resolution."At GITEX, we’re demonstrating how today's service providers can move from reactive firefighting to delivering proactive, customer-focused outcomes," said Kevin O’Keefe, VP of Product Management at TierOne. "Our solutions bring clear customer service visibility, rapid operations automation, and real-time assurance together in one place — turning network complexity into operational clarity.”Experience the Future of Network Operations and Elevated Customer ExperienceVisitors to TierOne's booth will see how these solutions provide vendor-agnostic assurance, intelligent workflows, and real-time data to redefine customer service. The company’s experts will be on hand to conduct live demonstrations and discuss how service providers can significantly improve their operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.About TierOneTierOne is the only software vendor that can provide real-time, proactive customer service assurance across any service, technology and domain — transforming service provider behavior, shifting from reactive problem-solving to proactive value delivery.For more information, visit www.tieroneoss.com

