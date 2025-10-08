Artificial Intelligence (AI) Pathology Quality Control Market Trends and Analysis by Application and Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Pathology Quality Control Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Pathology Quality Control Market?

The market size for quality control in AI pathology has experienced significant growth in recent years. Projections show an increase from $1.46 billion in 2024 to $1.78 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 21.6%. The rise during the previous years can be linked to the growing cases of cancer and chronic ailments, the escalating demand for precise diagnosis, a dearth of proficient pathologists, increasing healthcare spending, and the expansion of personalized medicine.

Expectations are high for the artificial intelligence (AI) pathology quality control market, with predictions of exceptional growth in the coming years. The market is projected to increase to $3.84 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. This anticipated growth can be credited to several factors such as the increasing need for automated quality assurance, rising investments in healthcare AI startups, the upsurge in demand for cloud-based pathology solutions, progress in precision medicine measures, and an intensified focus on early disease detection. Key trends to watch out for during this forecast period include advancements in deep learning algorithms, innovative QC automation tools, incorporation of AI into digital pathology platforms, the proliferation of cloud-based pathology solutions, and development in multimodal diagnostic analytics.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai) pathology quality control market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28124&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Pathology Quality Control Global Market Growth?

The artificial intelligence (AI) pathology quality control market is set to scale new heights, spurred by the expanding need for personalized medicine. This tailor-made therapeutic approach takes into account a person's distinct genetic profile, lifestyle, and environment to devise treatment and prevention plans. Genomic advancements are mainly boosting the adoption of personalized medicine, which permits accurate identification of genetic differences, leading to individual-specific treatments. AI pathology quality control complements personalized medicine by offering precise and uniform diagnostic reports, which facilitate the creation of bespoke treatment plans. It enhances accuracy and reliability by minimizing diagnostic errors through automated quality checks, thereby promoting personalized patient care. For example, in February 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 26 new personalized medicine applications, a notable rise from 12 in 2022, as reported by the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), a US-based nonprofit organization. Consequently, the escalating demand for personalized medicine is anticipated to stimulate the AI pathology quality control market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Pathology Quality Control Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Pathology Quality Control Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Roche Diagnostics GmbH

• Danaher Corporation

• Philips Healthcare

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Hologic Inc.

• Clinisys Group Ltd.

• Sectra AB

• PathAI Inc.

• OptraSCAN Inc.

• Paige.AI Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Pathology Quality Control Market?

Prominent firms in the AI pathology quality control market are concentrating on the introduction of sophisticated solutions, including those powered by advanced AI, to improve diagnostic precision, optimize lab processes, and maintain the trustworthiness of pathology records. These advanced AI-driven solutions encompass innovative technologies relying on AI to execute intricate tasks with increased precision, pace, and effectiveness. For instance, in November 2023, Artifact Detect 1 was launched by PathAI, an American biotech entity, on its AISight digital pathology platform. This feature has automated the identification and measurement of artifacts in full slide images (WSI), irrelevant morphological characteristics that may affect diagnostic accuracy. Artifact Detect lowers misdiagnosis and unnecessary rescreening by providing an automatic pre-screening process for slides to detect quality issues, thereby increasing accuracy, laboratory efficiency, and total output. This novel approach aids in initiating immediate corrective methods such as re-staining or re-scanning, ultimately enhancing digital workflow and saving resources for technicians and pathologists.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Pathology Quality Control Market Report?

The artificial intelligence (AI) pathology quality control market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Cancer Diagnostics, Infectious Disease Diagnostics, Digital Pathology, Research, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Image Analysis Software, Diagnostic Decision Support Software, Workflow Management Software, Reporting And Visualization Software

2) By Hardware: Digital Pathology Scanners, Imaging Devices, Servers And Storage Systems, Laboratory Equipment

3) By Services: Implementation Services, Training And Support Services, Maintenance And Upgrade Services, Consulting Services

View the full artificial intelligence (ai) pathology quality control market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-pathology-quality-control-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Pathology Quality Control Industry?

In the 2025 Global Market report for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Pathology Quality Control, North America emerged as the leading region. It is also predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the fastest growth within the forecast period. This comprehensive report covers diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Pathology Quality Control Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence Ai In Predictive Toxicology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-predictive-toxicology-global-market-report

Ai In Medical Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-medical-diagnostics-global-market-report

Ai In Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.