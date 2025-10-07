CareNiva Powers the Future of Telehealth with Scalable, AI-Driven Platform for Nationwide Virtual Care

All-in-One Telehealth Platform

All-in-one solution helps providers launch HIPAA-compliant telehealth practices—fast and at scale

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareNiva, the telehealth -first platform, today announced continued growth as the go-to infrastructure for providers, clinics, and healthcare entrepreneurs looking to launch and scale AI-powered, end-to-end telehealth practices across the U.S.CareNiva offers a turnkey telehealth solution that supports every stage of virtual care - from customizable patient intake to AI-generated documentation, insurance eligibility, e-prescribing, and secure HIPAA-compliant video visits. Designed for solo providers, wellness brands, and multi-location health systems alike, the platform enables users to launch operations in days - not months.“We didn’t want another partial telehealth solution. With CareNiva, we got the entire engine,” said a multi-state healthcare operator. “From intake to charting to video visits, it’s all in one place.”Built for Healthcare Founders, Operators, and InnovatorsCareNiva was purpose-built to eliminate the complexity of launching a telehealth business. Providers no longer need to piece together fragmented tools. With CareNiva, users benefit from:• Multi-state and multi-location support• AI-powered scribe for automated clinical notes• Real-time insurance verification and e-prescribing• Digital consent, patient forms, and integrated paymentsAI That Works the Way Providers DoAt the center of the platform is CareNiva AI Scribe, a real-time documentation assistant that creates SOAP notes and visit summaries automatically. Unlike rigid templates, CareNiva’s AI can be trained to reflect each provider’s unique clinical style, offering unprecedented flexibility and accuracy.“The AI scribe learns how we work. It feels like I have a custom assistant built just for my practice,” said a family medicine physician using CareNiva.Launch Small or Scale NationallyWhether you're starting a solo virtual clinic or expanding a multi-location group, CareNiva acts as a telehealth growth partner by offering:• Instant deployment with no-code onboarding• Operational and clinical workflow support• Nationwide scalability across practices and teams• Built-in HIPAA compliance from day one Telehealth Platform Built to Lead the IndustryWith demand for digital-first care accelerating, CareNiva is emerging as a category-defining platform that gives providers a competitive edge through automation, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency.“We are just getting started,” said Jay Talaviya, CEO and Co-Founder of CareNiva. “We are building the foundation for modern care delivery. We have made telehealth truly turnkey - so healthcare organizations and providers can focus on building their brand, growing their patient base, and delivering exceptional care.”Investor and Market MomentumCareNiva is gaining traction across online care companies, urgent care chains, wellness clinics, behavioral health practices, and health systems - positioning the company for strategic partnerships and investor growth.“CareNiva isn’t just a telehealth platform - it is a scalable infrastructure play with the potential to reshape virtual care delivery nationwide,” said a digital health investor familiar with the company.Explore CareNiva TodayWhether you are launching your first virtual practice or expanding across multiple markets, CareNiva provides the speed, tools, and support to do it right.Visit www.careniva.com/contact and schedule a demo to start your telehealth business today.About CareNivaCareNiva is a HIPAA-compliant, AI-powered telehealth platform that enables providers to launch, operate, and scale high-quality virtual care across the U.S. With automation, compliance, and flexibility built in, CareNiva is the digital backbone and growth partner for modern telehealth delivery.

