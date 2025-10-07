RockToken Cloud Computing Introduces Trusted Passive Income Amid Anticipated Bitcoin Adoption into 401(k)

Secure Blockchain Computing Access

RockToken boosts its computing ecosystem to meet growing demand as retirement funds and institutions embrace Bitcoin exposure.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocket Finance Limited, the blockchain technology company operating as RockToken , announced continued expansion of its blockchain computing ecosystem, responding to growing institutional and retail demand for accessible digital asset participation.The announcement follows recent policy developments in the United States, including a presidential executive order that allows retirement funds such as the 401(k) to include alternative assets, potentially paving the way for Bitcoin exposure. Even limited allocation to Bitcoin could inject significant capital into the market, accelerating digital asset adoption across institutional portfolios.Against this backdrop, RockToken is strengthening its blockchain computing infrastructure and introducing a more streamlined user experience. The company’s upgraded system enables faster account registration and instant deployment of computing contracts. New users are also offered a trial participation plan with a non-withdrawable US$99 credit, allowing them to explore blockchain computing contracts and earn returns within a controlled, transparent environment.Accessible and Scalable Blockchain ComputingRockToken provides a low entry point for users seeking predictable digital asset yields without the need for specialized hardware or technical expertise. Its computing contracts, available from as little as US$199, feature daily returns of up to 3.5%, with full transparency on duration, fees, and withdrawal terms.The platform’s recent upgrade introduces enhanced scalability and support for multiple cryptocurrencies, allowing participants to diversify returns across different digital assets . The system is built on enterprise-grade infrastructure and operates with optimized uptime through partnerships with blockchain infrastructure providers such as Chainstack.Commitment to Security and ComplianceTo ensure long-term ecosystem integrity, RockToken applies strict security and compliance measures. The company is registered and licensed under New Zealand’s Financial Markets Authority (FMA) as a financial service provider, adhering to anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) standards.Independent audits are conducted periodically by third-party security firms to verify smart contract stability, data protection, and platform transparency. RockToken has announced that it will release the findings of its most recent audit, reinforcing its commitment to openness and investor protection.Preparing for Broader Digital AdoptionAs traditional financial institutions explore new digital asset exposures, RockToken’s scalable infrastructure aims to support both individual and institutional users seeking reliable blockchain-based income streams.“The growing integration of digital assets into traditional finance underscores the importance of security, accessibility, and education,” said a RockToken spokesperson. “Our platform is designed to help users engage with blockchain computing in a simple, compliant, and transparent way.”The company is also preparing to launch ROCK, its proprietary utility token currently in presale. The token will be used to access certain platform services and is expected to support future staking and governance features within the RockToken ecosystem.For more information about RockToken’s blockchain computing solutions and upcoming product developments, visit https://www.rocktoken.com About RockTokenRocket Finance Limited (RockToken) is a blockchain technology company headquartered in New Zealand. The company specializes in distributed computing and blockchain-based participation contracts, offering individuals and institutions scalable access to digital asset ecosystems. RockToken operates in compliance with New Zealand’s Financial Markets Authority standards and maintains a strong focus on transparency, sustainability, and innovation in blockchain computing.

