Bitcoin Investment Platform RockToken Launches Christmas Incentive Campaign for New Users and Community Referrals

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RockToken, a digital asset investment platform, has announced the launch of a limited-time Christmas campaign designed to reward both new and existing users for participation and community growth. The seasonal initiative introduces a series of cash rewards and contract coupons aimed at encouraging verified registrations and responsible referrals.Under the campaign, newly registered users who complete all onboarding and beginner tasks will receive a USD 9 cash reward. The initiative is structured to lower entry barriers while familiarizing new participants with RockToken’s platform features and operating framework.In parallel, RockToken has expanded its referral incentive structure, allowing both new and existing users to earn rewards by inviting others to join the platform . Participants will receive USD 3 for each direct referral, USD 1.8 for second-level referrals, and USD 1.2 for third-level referrals, provided the referred users complete valid registration requirements.Additional milestone-based bonuses are also included as part of the campaign:Users who successfully refer more than 5 verified new users will receive an extra USD 5 cash rewardReferring more than 15 verified users qualifies participants for an additional USD 20 cash reward, along with a HashPower Plan coupon valued at USD 8,000 with a USD 2,000 deductionReferring more than 30 verified users unlocks a USD 50 cash reward, plus a DeFi Vault coupon valued at USD 28,000 with a USD 5,000 deductionRockToken stated that the campaign represents one of its most comprehensive seasonal incentive programs to date, aligning with the platform’s broader objective of expanding its global user base while maintaining transparency and fairness.To ensure integrity, the company emphasized that all registrations and referrals will undergo strict verification and compliance review. RockToken reserves the right to revoke rewards or take corrective action against accounts found to be engaging in malicious activity, fraudulent registrations, or behavior that violates platform policies.The Christmas campaign will be available for a limited period and is subject to RockToken’s official terms and conditions.For more information about the campaign and participation details, users can visit the official RockToken website at https://rocktoken.com About RockTokenRockToken is a New Zealand–based crypto investment platform focused on providing transparent, scalable participation models supported by distributed infrastructure. The company emphasizes compliance, operational clarity, and sustainable growth while offering users access to structured crypto investment opportunities.

