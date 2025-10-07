Yana Koliada, CFO of Alaska Wheels and Deals, Drives Auto Innovation

Yana Koliada, CFO and Co-Founder of Alaska Wheels and Deals LLC, Anchorage, Alaska.

Yana Koliada leads Alaska Wheels and Deals toward sustainable auto innovation, fueling job creation and local economic growth.

Every step forward begins with faith. Even the smallest action, guided by purpose, can transform uncertainty into opportunity and vision into reality.” — Yana Koliada, CFO & Co-Founder, Alaska Wheels and Deals LLC

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the heart of Alaska, where endurance meets opportunity, Yana Koliada, Chief Financial Officer and co-founder of Alaska Wheels and Deals LLC, continues to prove how resilience, intelligence, and vision can turn life’s toughest challenges into lasting success.Her journey—from Ukraine’s financial world to building a thriving business in the United States—is a story of courage, innovation, and gratitude.Before moving to the U.S., Yana Koliada built a distinguished career in some of Ukraine’s leading banking institutions.As a financial analyst and consultant, she helped numerous companies strengthen their operations, restore stability, and achieve growth. Her strategic insight and analytical precision made her one of the most trusted professionals in corporate finance.Driven by entrepreneurial spirit, Yana later launched her own business specializing in premium designer luggage and travel accessories.Her modern showroom and warehouse quickly earned a reputation for authentic quality and outstanding customer service. Even during the global pandemic, when many businesses struggled, her company not only survived but expanded—thanks to her adaptability and forward-thinking leadership.When the first days of war reached Ukraine, Yana was there with her young son.Facing uncertainty, she made a life-changing decision—to start anew in America, bringing not only her professional expertise but also her determination, faith, and the will to rebuild a meaningful future.“War can take away what you own, but never your ability to create,” Yana says. “I understood that Alaska is not a place to hide—it’s a place to grow, to build, and to give back.”That belief became the foundation for Alaska Wheels and Deals LLC, a licensed automotive dealership headquartered in Anchorage.Starting from the ground up, Yana combined her financial expertise with discipline, transparency, and trust. Today, the company is recognized across Alaska for its reliability, professionalism, and innovative approach.Alaska Wheels and Deals LLC specializes in 4×4 and AWD vehicles perfectly suited for Alaska’s demanding conditions and also exports cars to international markets, including Ukraine and Georgia.Under Yana’s leadership, the company continues to grow, forming partnerships with local mechanics, logistics providers, and small entrepreneurs—contributing to regional development and sustainable progress.Beyond the automotive business, Yana Koliada is leading the development of a new financial adaptation methodology — an innovative framework that integrates predictive analytics, automated compliance, and financial modeling for small and medium enterprises.Based on her extensive corporate finance experience and validated through practical implementation in Alaska, the project aims to enhance financial transparency and operational efficiency across U.S. enterprises.This initiative reflects Yana’s ability to merge entrepreneurship, analytical precision, and visionary thinking—creating innovation that strengthens the U.S. business ecosystem.Combining financial strategy with innovation, Yana Koliada develops adaptive models that help entrepreneurs achieve long-term stability and measurable results.Her next step is ambitious and community-driven:“In the coming year, we plan to expand operations and create new jobs in Anchorage,” Yana shares. “It’s my way of giving back to the state that became my second home.”Beyond business, Yana Koliada is deeply committed to empowering others.She plans to launch mentorship and financial-literacy programs to help women and small-business owners build stability and confidence.Her leadership philosophy is simple yet profound: true innovation begins with people—with their courage to start again and their determination to make a difference.“Every step forward builds confidence; every action brings you closer to your dream. When you refuse to give up, success becomes only a matter of time,” Yana says.“When you rebuild from zero, you discover what truly matters,” she adds. “That’s where real strength is born—the kind that can create not only a business but a better future.”Today, the company led by Yana Koliada — Alaska Wheels and Deals LLC — is a respected automotive dealership in Alaska, a symbol of professionalism, compassion, and determination.The company continues to grow, expanding its partner network and strengthening its reputation as a trusted automotive supplier for clients across Alaska and beyond.An Alaskan company growing with purpose, pride, and integrity.About Alaska Wheels and Deals LLCAlaska Wheels and Deals LLC is a licensed automotive dealership based in Anchorage, Alaska.The company specializes in 4×4 and AWD vehicles designed for Alaska’s extreme conditions, offering local sales, export logistics, and consulting for international clients.

