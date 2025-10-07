PT Sarana Abadi Raya Expands Global Presence with New Subsidiary: Ide Ruang (CV. Sinar Mulia Konstruksi)

Ide Ruang Gallery

KARAWANG, JAWA BARAT, INDONESIA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PT Sarana Abadi Raya, a national company specializing in construction, property development, and infrastructure, proudly announces the establishment of its new subsidiary, Ide Ruang (CV. Sinar Mulia Konstruksi), headquartered in Karawang, West Java, Indonesia.This strategic expansion strengthens the company’s footprint in the interior design, residential construction, and commercial project sectors, both in domestic and international markets.As demand grows for functional and aesthetic living spaces, PT Sarana Abadi Raya recognizes the opportunity to combine its technical expertise in construction with creative spatial design.Through Ide Ruang, the company is committed to delivering comprehensive “design & build” solutions—from concept and visualization to construction execution and project management.“The launch of Ide Ruang marks a key milestone in our group’s long-term vision to provide construction services that emphasize comfort, character, and functional beauty,” said Dr. Dhiraj Kelly Sawlani, S.E., S.H., M.MSi., M.M., M.KP., CTA., CCL, President Director of PT Sarana Abadi Raya.“Our goal is to ensure that every project we deliver is not just a structure, but a living and working space that embodies style, efficiency, and long-term investment value.”Subsidiary Focus and Objectives🏠 Creative and Personalized Interior DesignProviding design solutions for homes, offices, and commercial spaces with an aesthetic, ergonomic, and client-centric approach.🧱 Precision Interior Construction & FinishingExecuting interior construction from structural works to final detailing, ensuring the result aligns perfectly with the planned design.🏗️ Residential DevelopmentDelivering integrated residential projects—from planning and permit processing to turnkey completion.🏢 Commercial & Corporate ProjectsDesigning and constructing office buildings, showrooms, restaurants, hotels, and retail spaces with a functional and branding-oriented concept.Resources and Core CapabilitiesSupported by a professional team of architects, interior designers, and experienced construction personnel, Ide Ruang offers comprehensive services including:3D interactive design and visualizationConstruction project planning and managementCustom furniture production and interior installationFacade design and exterior space layoutOperating from Grand Taruma Commercial, Karawang, Ide Ruang has successfully developed pilot projects featuring modern-minimalist and contemporary-elegant designs, reflecting the company’s philosophy:“Design with Integrity, Build with Precision.”“We aim to be a trusted partner for individuals and corporations seeking to create spaces where aesthetic and structural values coexist,” added Dr. Dhiraj Kelly Sawlani, reinforcing the company’s commitment to quality and integrity.About PT Sarana Abadi RayaFounded in 2008, PT Sarana Abadi Raya has extensive experience in various national construction projects including energy facilities, data centers, commercial complexes, and industrial estates.The company is recognized for its dedication to quality, project efficiency, and continuous innovation.With the establishment of Ide Ruang (CV. Sinar Mulia Konstruksi), PT Sarana Abadi Raya expands into an integrated group that combines engineering strength, creative design, and value-driven development.

