IRS announces leadership change, Jarod Koopman to lead agency’s enforcement efforts

IR-2025-101, Oct. 6, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today named Jarod Koopman as its Acting Chief Tax Compliance Officer, overseeing IRS employees in its enforcement divisions.

In this acting role, Koopman will oversee IRS compliance operations including in LBI, the Small Business/Self Employed division, the Tax Exempt and Government Entities division, IRS Criminal Investigation, the Office of Professional Responsibility, the Return Preparer Office and the Whistleblower Office.

Since 2016, as a CI executive, Koopman has led the creation and development of both the Cyber Crimes and Cyber and Forensics Services sections, serving as Director of each. Under his leadership, IRS-Criminal Investigation has significantly enhanced its capabilities, establishing itself as a global leader in cryptocurrency tracing and dark web investigations.

Prior to his latest assignment in Washington, DC, Koopman served as Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Chicago Field Office and later as Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Field Office. In these capacities, he was a key law enforcement leader for IRS-CI in Michigan and Illinois, overseeing numerous sensitive and high-profile investigations and managing the strategic direction of CI personnel.

In April 2010, Koopman was promoted to Supervisory Special Agent for the Western District of New York. The following year, he was selected for the Accelerated Senior Leadership Program (ASLP) and transitioned to IRS Headquarters as a Senior Analyst. There, he worked under the direction of the National Identity Theft Coordinator, contributing to the agency’s heightened focus on identity theft as a national priority in 2012.

A native of Upstate New York and a graduate of Nazareth University in Rochester, Koopman began his law enforcement career in 2002 following his training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC). He excelled in both FLETC’s Criminal Investigator Training Program and IRS-CI’s Special Agent Basic Training Program, graduating at the top of his class.

Koopman’s work has also been recognized in the bestselling book Who is Government by Michael Lewis, and featured in the Washington Post series: Cyber Sleuth.

Additionally, Stewart Pearlman will be moving to the CTCO organization to serve as Koopman’s acting Deputy Chief. He most recently has been serving as the acting Deputy Chief Operating Officer. Pearlman previously spent more than 10 years in SBSE, working Abusive Trusts and working with the team to set up and train Offer in Compromise staff in Memphis, Tenn. He stood up the Affordable Care Act team in IT and served as the Chief of Staff for the CIO. Pearlman was most recently the Chief of Staff for Procurement from 2019 through 2025 when he moved to be the acting Deputy COO.