Burke Williams Law Expands Practice to Include Personal Injury Law While Continuing Divorce & Family Law Representation

Burke Williams Law expands beyond family law to offer full personal injury representation, serving Bergen County clients with trusted, compassionate advocacy.

WESTWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burke Williams Law, a leading divorce and family law firm in Bergen County, New Jersey, proudly announces its expansion into personal injury law. After receiving numerous requests from clients seeking trusted representation beyond family law matters, the firm will now handle a full range of personal injury cases while continuing to offer exceptional service in divorce, custody, and family legal matters.

This expansion marks a natural evolution for the Westwood-based law firm, reflecting its commitment to providing comprehensive, compassionate, and results-driven legal representation to individuals and families across Bergen County and Northern New Jersey.

New Practice Areas Now Offered

Burke Williams Law will now represent clients in cases involving:

• Motor Vehicle Accidents – Car, truck, motorcycle, pedestrian, and bicycle crashes.

• Workplace Accidents – Injuries that happen on the job or due to unsafe conditions.

• Slip and Fall / Premises Liability – Accidents caused by unsafe property conditions.

• Medical Malpractice – Injuries from negligent medical care, misdiagnosis, or surgical errors.

• Product Liability – Harm caused by defective or dangerous products.

• Construction Accidents – Injuries on construction sites, often involving heavy equipment.

• Wrongful Death – Claims brought when negligence leads to a fatality.

• Nursing Home Abuse / Neglect – Physical, emotional, or financial harm to elderly residents.

• Dog Bites / Animal Attacks – Injuries caused by dangerous or uncontrolled animals.

“Our mission has always been to protect and empower our clients,” said Sheena Burke Williams, Esq., founding attorney of Burke Williams Law. “By expanding into personal injury law, we can now stand beside families not only through life transitions like divorce or custody disputes, but also in moments of physical hardship and recovery after serious accidents. Our goal is simple: to fight for justice and help clients rebuild their lives.”

A Trusted Name in New Jersey Family and Personal Injury Law

Known for its compassionate approach and proven results, Burke Williams Law combines litigation skill with personalized care. The firm’s expansion ensures that clients across Bergen County, including Westwood, Ridgewood, Paramus, Upper Saddle River, Mahwah, Englewood, and Hackensack, can rely on a single, trusted team for both family law and personal injury representation.

From motor vehicle accident claims to wrongful death lawsuits, Burke Williams Law brings the same level of dedication, communication, and strategic advocacy that has defined its reputation in New Jersey’s legal community.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.