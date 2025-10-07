Associated Insurance and Risk Management Advisors Named 2025 National Winner

Firm honored as the top independent agency in the nation by MarshBerry, global leader in investment banking and consulting services.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Associated Insurance and Risk Management Advisors (“Associated”) announced it has been named the national winner of MarshBerry’s 2025 MAX Performer Award, recognizing independent insurance agencies and brokerages that demonstrate gold-star financial performance, operational excellence, and a thriving culture.

“This recognition is not only exciting but also a powerful validation of the incredible work we’ve done over the past 10 years to perform, transform, and lead our industry,” said Skip Schrayer, CEO of Associated. “A huge thank you to each of our associates. Your dedication, hard work, and commitment to our culture are what make achievements like this possible.”

Since 2018, there have been over 1,450 entries, over 610 qualifiers, and over 300 finalists. MarshBerry unveiled Associated as the national winner during its Connect Summit, a semiannual executive peer exchange event held in Boston, MA, in September. Associated was previously recognized in July as the Midwest regional winner and finalist for the national honor.

"Being recognized as the national MAX Performer is a testament to our relentless focus on our clients, our team, and the culture we’ve built together,” said Associated President Josh Herz. “We're proud of what this award represents—sustained performance on behalf of our clients, a growth mindset, talent development, and being the top privately held insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm in the country—and we're excited to continue to build and deliver best-in-class risk solutions.”



About Associated

Associated, founded in 1890, is a privately owned insurance and risk management advisor, committed to going above and beyond, offering property & casualty insurance, employee benefits, high-net-worth personal insurance, 401k, and individual life and health insurance. Associated collaborates with businesses and individuals locally and nationally to provide a variety of specialized and customizable insurance plans. Associated is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, with additional offices in the Chicagoland area, as well as in Atlanta, Cincinnati and Minneapolis.

