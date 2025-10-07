Commercial Funding Partners Acquires EquipmentLeases.com

Funding for Power Generation and Renewable Energy Equipment Direct Lender for Construction Equipment Major Lender for Robotics Equipment Major Lender In Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Acquisition Expands CFP’s Digital Reach and Strengthens Its Equipment Financing Capabilities Nationwide

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial Funding Partners (CFP), a leading provider of structured commercial equipment financing, announced the acquisition of EquipmentLeases.com, a recognized online platform for equipment leasing and financing solutions. The strategic acquisition adds a technology-driven marketing asset to CFP’s portfolio of companies, enhancing its ability to connect businesses with tailored funding solutions nationwide.EquipmentLeases.com has established itself as a trusted resource for businesses seeking fast, flexible equipment financing through its innovative digital platform. By integrating this advanced marketing and lead-generation engine, CFP strengthens its market reach and improves its ability to serve industries such as healthcare, construction, manufacturing, renewable energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and more with streamlined financing solutions.“This acquisition represents an exciting step forward in our growth strategy,” said Buddy Zarbock, CEO of Commercial Funding Partners. “EquipmentLeases.com is more than a website. It is a powerful technology asset that aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify access to capital for equipment-intensive industries. We will continue to provide all our new EQL clients with the same unmatched speed, transparency, and financing expertise that our existing CFP customers have come to trust.With this acquisition, EQL can now offer financing for quality projects from $250,000 to $100 million. “This direct access to capital will be a game-changer for our extensive portfolio of clients that continue to count on us to fund their ongoing equipment needs. EquipmentLeases.com enhances CFP’s ability to scale its marketing capabilities, generate quality leads, and deliver financing structures that fit today’s evolving business environment,” stated Steven Hansen, CEO of Equipment Leases Inc.The acquisition underscores CFP’s commitment to innovation and customer service. By leveraging digital tools and an expanded portfolio of resources, the company is well-positioned to support U.S. businesses investing in growth-critical equipment in 2025 and beyond.About Commercial Funding PartnersCommercial Funding Partners, based in Utah, is a nationwide leader in structured commercial equipment financing. The firm supports mid-market and large businesses with flexible funding solutions tailored to their capital needs, specializing in transactions ranging from $ 250,000 to $ 100 million.About EquipmentLeases.comEquipmentLeases.com is a technology-enabled platform connecting businesses with equipment leasing and financing solutions. With a focus on speed, transparency, and customer service, it enables companies of all sizes to acquire the necessary equipment for growth and competitiveness.

