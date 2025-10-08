One of Virginia’s Best Seafood Festivals Prepares to Celebrate Its 43rd Year

Coastal Life at its Best! The 43rd Annual Poquoson Seafood Festival October 17–19, 2025

The Poquoson Seafood Festival is one of Virginia's premier family-friendly festivals. This free three-day celebration offers something for everyone!” — Gretchen Gochenour, Poquoson Seafood Festival Director

POQUOSON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Celebrate Coastal Life at the 43rd Annual Poquoson October 17–19, 2025 | Poquoson Municipal Park, 830 Poquoson Avenue, Poquoson, VA 23662 The City of Poquoson proudly presents the 43rd Annual Poquoson Seafood Festival, October 17–19, 2025, honoring the Working Watermen of the Chesapeake Bay and celebrating the city’s rich coastal heritage.Recognized as one of Eastern Virginia and Hampton Roads’ premier family-friendly festivals, this three-day event offers something for everyone: live music, a juried arts & crafts show, delicious Chesapeake Bay seafood, children’s activities, and community camaraderie. Full details are available at www.poquosonseafoodfestival.com Live Entertainment for Every TasteFestival-goers can enjoy regional and local musical performances on two stages throughout the weekend:Friday, October 17: Tidewater Drive, a lively local and regional party and dance band, kicks off the festival on the Holcomb Law Municipal Stage from 6:00–9:00 PM.Saturday, October 18: Catch The Bill Miles Band and The Feature Entertainment, Good Shot Judy!, the Mid-Atlantic’s premier high-energy Swing and Jazz Band. Dance, sing, and swing the day away. Good Shot Judy takes the stage at 6pm.Sunday, October 19: The Evolution Chorus and THE DELOREANS bring the sounds of the 80s to the stage for a fun-filled finale. THE DELOREANS take the stage at 2pm.Additional performances across the weekend include the Poquoson High School Band, Poquoson Islanderettes, Poquoson Dance Academy, Bru Houndz, Second Wind Band, Mike Reed, The Request Station Band, Troy Breslow and The Company Band, The Paul Urban Duo, Rob Oliver, and Tom Euler.Acoustic and diverse musical acts will also be featured at the Dockside Food Pavilion Stage, presented by Aaron K Holmes – Berkshire Hathaway and Bluewater Building Company. All concerts are free and included with festival admission.Arts, Crafts, and Local ArtisansThe festival hosts the Poquoson Art League Juried Arts & Crafts Show, one of Virginia’s largest outdoor arts and crafts shows, with approximately 175 artisans displaying a wide array of "unique" crafts, including coastal paintings, sculptures, photography, and more. It’s the perfect destination for one-of-a-kind gifts and décor.Savor the Taste of Chesapeake BayThe festival’s Food Pavilion is a culinary delight, featuring the freshest seafood and festival favorites: crab cakes, shrimp, oysters, clams, she-crab soup, soft shell crabs, catfish, and much more. Food is prepared fresh on-site—steamed, breaded, or chargrilled—while alternative options include smoked BBQ, funnel cakes, gator bites, fried chicken, corn on the cob, French fries, and hushpuppies.In 2024 alone, over 9,000 crab cakes, 620 gallons of soups and chowders, and 19,000 pounds of French fries were served! Bring your appetite—you’ll leave happy. Family Fun and Children’s ActivitiesThe Children’s Area features: Magic and performances by John Kingry Rainbow Puppets Show Production Amusement rides by Cole Shows, Interactive exhibits and an animal show by Jack’s Jungle, including a weekend petting zooFestival-goers can also explore Municipal Drive exhibitors and visit the Working Watermen’s Heritage Display, showcasing Chesapeake Bay traditions like crab pot construction and net making.Festival Highlights & SouvenirsCelebrate the season with the official 2025 Poquoson Seafood Festival Souvenir T-shirt or Jacket, featuring original artwork by REBA Arts that captures the bounty and flavors of the Bay.Festival HoursFriday, October 17: 4:00–9:00 PMSaturday, October 18: 10:00 AM–9:00 PMSunday, October 19: 11:00 AM–5:00 PMAdmission is free, and all concerts are included. Patrons are encouraged to bring beach chairs or blankets for seating on Municipal Field.Parking Information:A $10 cash parking fee supports local community projects and student scholarships. General Parking: 51 Odd RoadAccessible Parking: 830 Poquoson Ave. (handicapped placard required)Directions from I-64 Poquoson Exit (256B) will be well-marked. Festival staff will assist with parking.Come enjoy the fun, music, arts, and tastes of the Chesapeake Bay at this annual celebration of community and coastal heritage.For more information, visit: www.poquosonseafoodfestival.com

