'Lead The Machine' Podcast Launches to Explore Human Side of AI at Work

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kirstin Marr, Founder and CEO of Lead The Machine, today announced the official launch of Lead The Machine podcast. It’s dedicated to one of the most urgent conversations in business: What it takes to bring the best of human decision-making and AI together to deliver tangible results in AI adoption, leadership transformation, and go-to-market traction.The podcast examines the real-world challenges of creating scalable opportunities and securing AI adoption. Drawing on Marr’s 25 years as a C-suite executive facilitating companies through data analytics and tech transformations, Lead The Machine takes listeners inside the boardroom and onto the front lines where AI meets human decision-making.“Executives are under pressure to do something with AI, employees are told to adapt fast, but few are talking enough about what it really takes to make AI adoption work for people and companies,” said Marr. “That’s the conversation Lead The Machine is here to drive.”The debut episode features Dax Craig, Co-Founder of Pie Insurance and Valen Analytics. Craig joins Marr to discuss AI’s impact, and their hard-earned lessons from building and implementing predictive models for the insurance industry while at Valen. The challenges are identical for incorporating AI today, including how to get out of pilot purgatory. A recent MIT report stated that 95% of GenAI pilots have failed to move to production.Upcoming episodes feature conversations with:• Bill Walsh – CEO, Mediafly• Marty Welch – CEO, HEMIC• Matt Mosher – Strategic Advisor, Stonybrook Capital and former CEO, AM Best Rating Services• Manny Rodriguez – Chief Marketing, Experience and Customer Officer, UCHealthThe AI themes include:• Failure to launch – why it’s hard to implement AI at scale and why it’s nothing new• Culture and values – why it’s critically important to success with AI adoption• Trust – how to include teams in evolving roles to build trust for incorporating AI• Data – what teams need for data readiness and governance so they can executeAbout Lead The MachineLead The Machine is a podcast + newsletter focused on the human side of AI at work. Kirstin Marr, Founder and CEO, is a veteran executive who has helped over 100 companies lead through data analytics, technology, and now AI-driven growth and transformation. Recognized for her pragmatic, real-world approach, Marr combines lived experience with candid conversations from other executives to spotlight how leaders adapt to disruption and integrate new technologies. Lead The Machine delivers storytelling with actionable insights designed to help executives and aspiring leaders navigate change, harness AI, and thrive in today’s evolving workplace.Lead The Machine is available now on Apple Podcasts Spotify , and other major streaming platforms. For more information, visit Lead The Machine on Substack Marr’s full bio and headshot are available upon request.

