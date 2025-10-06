My School Choice

Tuition Tuition or fees for nonpublic school including private school, microschool, or learning pod that provides academic instruction.

Learning Materials Materials for nonpublic school including textbooks, curricula, and preparatory courses for nationally standardized assessments.

Curriculum Curriculum that includes English language arts, mathematics, science, and social studies at a minimum.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.