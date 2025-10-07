Red Canyon Media Launches Free AI and Google Business Tools for Agencies and Small Businesses

Red Canyon Media today announced the launch of a suite of free marketing tools designed to help small and local businesses improve visibility on Google and AI.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Canyon Media today announced the launch of a suite of free marketing tools designed to help small and local businesses improve visibility on Google Maps, connect with customers through AI chat platforms like Gemini and ChatGPT, and manage their Google Business Profiles more effectively.“Our mission is to make powerful digital marketing tools accessible to every small business,” said Travis Thorpe, Partner at Red Canyon Media. “By combining AI automation with Google Business management, we’re giving local companies the same capabilities large enterprises enjoy — at no cost.”Free AI Chatbot for Small Business WebsitesAs part of this initiative, Red Canyon Media is offering a free AI-powered chatbot that automatically learns from a business’s website content and responds to customer questions in real time. Unlike traditional keyword-based bots, this AI chatbot delivers conversational, context-aware answers, creating a more natural customer experience that helps drive engagement and conversions.Businesses can easily install the chatbot on their websites to capture leads, improve sales, and provide instant support. The setup process is simple, and no coding experience is required.Google Business Profile (GBP) Management SuiteTo complement the AI chatbot, Red Canyon Media has developed a set of Google Business Profile tools designed to boost rankings on Google Maps and streamline day-to-day management tasks:Reputation Management: Monitor and respond to reviews across one or multiple locations with a single dashboard. An integrated AI Response feature helps businesses quickly craft personalized replies, especially to negative reviews, showing customers that their feedback matters.--Content Scheduling Tool: Create and schedule posts for one or multiple locations at once, saving time and maintaining consistent engagement across all business listings.--Comprehensive Reporting: Access detailed analytics across all locations, with monthly and daily trends to track growth and performance.--Review Requests: Easily generate links or QR codes to encourage satisfied customers to leave positive reviews, an essential step in building trust and local ranking strength.Upcoming: AI-Powered Google Business OptimizerRed Canyon Media is also testing a new AI-driven Google Business Profile optimizer, which will use AI to audit and enhance business listings, offering tailored suggestions to improve visibility and search performance.About Red Canyon Media, Inc.Red Canyon Media, Inc. is a privately held white-label SEO and AI marketing company specializing in Google Business Profile management, AI optimization, and backlink development. The company utilizes proprietary software and workflows to help agencies and small businesses achieve measurable growth through data-driven marketing strategies.For more information, visit www.redcanyonmedia.com

