Payment Labs Attains SOC 2 TYPE II Certification, Reaffirms Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security and Data Protection

Independent Audit Confirms Payment Lab’s Controls for Confidentiality and Client Data Safety Meet the Highest Standards

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payment Labs , a global fintech leader specializing in purpose-built payment solutions, today announced it has received its SOC 2 Type II certification , an independent report that provides proof of an organization’s high-quality data privacy controls. The audit highlights Payment Labs’ best-in-class data security practices and reinforces its mission to provide a safe, fast, and scalable solution for complex payment processing.“This certification is a validation of the years of work Payment Labs has done to ensure our customers’ data is protected at the highest level,” said Ronak Desai, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Payment Labs. “We’re proud to reaffirm our commitment to data security and privacy on our platform for companies of all sizes.”Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) , the SOC 2 Type II report is a rigorous, independent assessment of a company's internal security controls over an extended period. Achieving this certification demonstrates that Payment Labs’ systems are designed to keep sensitive client data secure and private, a critical requirement for partners managing complex global payments.Exemplary security is essential for Payment Labs, which has processed $60 million in payments from emerging sports properties to major enterprises like Microsoft and SEGA. The company’s purpose-built SaaS platform simplifies intricate payment processes for high-growth industries including sports, the creator economy, and esports. By securely managing global payouts in over 150 currencies and ensuring tax compliance across worldwide tax jurisdictions, Payment Labs replaces antiquated and cumbersome workflows with a streamlined, efficient, and now formally validated secure solution.For more information on Payment Labs and its secure, compliant payment solutions, please visit paymentlabs.io.About Payment LabsCo-founded by Han Park and Ronak Desai, Payment Labs is an innovative financial technology solution that brings speed, efficiency, and compliance to payments. Its proprietary SaaS platform was purpose-built to solve common industry pain points with a streamlined, secure, and tax-compliant platform for global payouts. Already an essential partner to forward-thinking and emerging sports properties X Games, The Snow League, Arnold Sports, AVP, APP, PDGA, and more, Payment Labs is positioning itself as a leader in the future of sports business operations.

