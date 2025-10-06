Crews will be working on I-80 near Green River & Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc., will begin working on concrete road repairs beginning tomorrow, Oct 2, on Interstate 80 between Dewar Drive and Interchange Road. The work should last approximately two weeks.

Beginning next Monday, Oct. 6, crews will also be working on Interstate 80 just west of the Green River Interchange at mile marker 88.92 near the tunnels. The work should last approximately a week.

In both work areas, drivers can expect lane closures, shoulder work and reduced speeds through the work area.

The work is part of a district wide concrete slab replacement project, which was awarded in May of this year. The scope of work includes slab replacement involving concrete paving, traffic control, and aggregate surfacing work at various locations in southwest Wyoming.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans and work hours may vary. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.