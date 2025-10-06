AUGUSTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his office’s Gang Prosecution Unit has obtained a new 42-count indictment in Richmond County charging 11 individuals with multiple violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, along with a range of other violent crimes and firearm offenses.

On May 4, 2025, the defendants are alleged to have conducted a drive-by shooting on a home occupied by an 11-year-old boy and a 20-year-old adult, with approximately 13 rounds fired into the residence. This drive-by followed two separate shootings that occurred earlier that morning at Suz Lounge in Augusta.

As asserted in the indictment, the defendants are members and associates of Youngins with Money (Y.W.M.), a hybrid criminal street gang based in Augusta.

“This indictment is yet another example of our commitment to combating gang activity wherever it occurs, and we’ll ensure those responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. “No one should have to worry about bullets flying through their home because of a senseless gang conflict, but far too many families live in fear. That’s exactly why we created our Gang Prosecution Unit, and we’ll continue to work with our partners at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to keep Georgians safe.”

This case was investigated by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit and the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit, which has a regional prosecutor and investigator in Augusta. Altogether, this partnership has resulted in the indictment of nearly 50 suspected gang members in Richmond County alone, including five individuals who were recently indicted for the May 22, 2025, fatal shooting of 28-year-old Kameron Mason at MacArthur Park Apartments.

“We are grateful for the partnership we have with Attorney General Chris Carr and his Gang Prosecution Unit,” said Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley. “Together, we are committed to removing violent offenders from our streets and holding them accountable for the devastation they cause in our community. Gang life is a dead end, and we are working tirelessly to ensure our young people understand this before it’s too late. At the same time, we will continue to pursue and prosecute those who choose to live outside the rules of society, because the safety of our citizens and the future of our children must come first.”

Richmond County Indictment

On Sept. 30, 2025, the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Richmond County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of all 11 defendants.

Specifically, each defendant is facing the following charges:

Xavier Lee Hatcher (aka 6 Shots or Lil Zay), 21, of Augusta:

8 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Possession of an Illegal Weapon

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Samaj Jibreel Walton (aka Maj), 20, of Augusta:

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Possession of an Illegal Weapon

Jontavious Taquan Thomas (aka Jon Jon or JT), 21, of Augusta:

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Possession of an Illegal Weapon

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Montrey Charvarez Scott, 32, of Augusta:

8 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Drive-By Shooting

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

3 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

3 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Demetrice Jerome Scott, 31, of Augusta:

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Drive-By Shooting

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

3 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Quantez Donyell Lamar Roberson (aka Slugg), 27, of Augusta:

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Drive-By Shooting

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

3 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Byron Dontavious Roberson (aka Skrilla), 25, of Augusta:

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Drive-By Shooting

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

3 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Caleel Keshawn Stephens (aka Sosa), 29, of Augusta:

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Drive-By Shooting

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

3 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Clarence Thomas (aka Lil Slugg), 20, of Augusta:

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Drive-By Shooting

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

3 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Damien Lee Bell (aka DJ or Babyfrost), 20, of Augusta:

8 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Drive-By Shooting

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

4 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Demarion Miller (aka 2 Shots), 20, of Augusta:

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

A copy of the indictment can be found here . No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time by the Attorney General’s Office.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has investigated and prosecuted cases in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bibb, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond, Spalding, Thomas, Upson and Washington counties, with more than 115 convictions secured across the state.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Savannah and Southeast Georgia.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.