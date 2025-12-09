Governor Stein Honors Inaugural Inductees at North Carolina Military Hall of Firsts Ceremony

NORTH CAROLINA, December 9 - Today Governor Stein joined the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to induct three exceptional military veterans – Sgt. Patricia A. Harris, Maj. Gen. Elizabeth D. Austin, and Maj. Gen. Harvey D. Williams Sr. – into the North Carolina Military Hall of Firsts. The annual ceremony acknowledges remarkable individuals whose military service has brought meaningful recognition and distinction to themselves, their families, and the state of North Carolina.

“North Carolina has a long and proud military tradition, and today we recognize three servicemembers whose achievements broke new ground,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Their leadership and sacrifice reflect so well on our state. I remain committed to standing with our military community and building a top state for military families.”

“Each inductee embodies the values of excellence, selflessness, and patriotism,” said Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette. “Their contributions to our armed forces helped shape a more inclusive and capable military for future generations. We are grateful for the opportunity to recognize their lasting impact on our state.”

At the ceremony, the three military honorees gained their places in the NC Military Hall of Firsts:

Sgt. Patricia A. Harris, U.S. Army, retired , a combat veteran with more than 22 years of honorable service. She is an accomplished nonprofit executive, national military advocate, and public speaker with a strong record of leadership in veteran support services, policy development, and community engagement, serving as the founder and executive director of Women Veterans Support Services, Inc. In 2013, she made history as the 98th Department Commander of North Carolina, becoming the first woman veteran, African American, and dual member of The American Legion and the Auxiliary to hold the post. Throughout her career, Harris has remained a bold and tireless advocate for active-duty military and veterans, particularly women and families, who too often suffer in silence. Through her ongoing leadership, she continues to open doors and ensure no veteran is left behind.

Maj. Gen. Elizabeth D. Austin, N.C. National Guard, retired, a leader well known in the North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) and nationally for her leadership and service as a military commander, logistician, and trailblazer. She became the first woman to achieve multiple military roles during her career, including being the first female general officer in the NCNG. She set the example and served as a role model for many throughout her career. Austin has served in many capacities as a military officer, civilian, and retiree in serving and supporting North Carolina military veterans and their families. Through her demonstrated persistence and achievements, she continues to be a champion promoting equal and inclusive opportunities for veterans and their families in all aspects of society. Austin is an Order of the Long Leaf Pine recipient.

The late Maj. Gen. Harvey Dean Williams Sr., U.S. Army, retired, a native of Whiteville, North Carolina, who grew up in Durham and became a proud alumnus of Durham's Hillside High School Class of 1946 (graduating at age 15). He died in 2020. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science at West Virginia State College at age 19 and his Master of Science degree in International Affairs at The George Washington University. He was a man of many firsts: the first African American selected to attend the senior course program at the Naval War College, one of the first selected to participate in the pioneer program that hired Black Army officers as professors at Ivy League universities, and the first Black post commander of Fort Myer. He holds his place in history as the 16th Black general in U.S. Army history and the first Black Army general from North Carolina. He represented North Carolina honorably wherever his military service and community service took him. A soldier's soldier, Williams was truly a North Carolina epitome of excellence.

North Carolina is home to more than 90,000 active-duty servicemembers and more than 600,000 veterans, and Governor Stein remains deeply committed to supporting them and their families. In August, Governor Stein announced that North Carolina is becoming a Do Your Part State, a joint initiative between the Blue Star Families nonprofit organization and the National Governors Association to support military families. This year, Governor Stein signed into law two bills that support servicemembers and their families, helping military spouses transfer their professional licenses from out of state, making it easier to remotely renew drivers’ licenses, facilitating parents enrolling their kids in public school, and helping military students afford tuition in the University of North Carolina System.