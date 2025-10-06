AMVital Earns TikTok Shop Gold Star Seller Badge for Excellence in Quality and Customer Satisfaction

AMVital, a U.S.-based turmeric skincare brand, celebrates earning TikTok Shop’s Gold Star Seller Badge for outstanding performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction. AMVital’s Turmeric + Kojic Acid Soap Bar, a top-selling product on TikTok Shop and Amazon, combines turmeric’s brightening power with kojic acid to promote clear, even-toned skin. AMVital’s Turmeric Body Scrub gently exfoliates while brightening the skin with natural turmeric and nourishing botanicals, embodying the brand’s “Glow Naturally, Every Day” mission.

TikTok Shop honors AMVital for achieving top-tier performance, verified authenticity, and exceptional customer satisfaction across its turmeric skincare line.

Earning TikTok’s Gold Star Seller Badge reinforces our mission to deliver trustworthy, high-quality turmeric skincare and an exceptional customer experience.” — Amar Behura, Founder of AMVital

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMVital, a U.S.-based skincare brand celebrated for its turmeric-powered beauty innovations, proudly announces that it has earned the TikTok Shop Gold Star Seller Badge, one of the platform’s most prestigious distinctions for outstanding seller performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction.This honor places AMVital among the top-performing sellers in the Beauty & Personal Care category, with a verified 4.7/5.0 shop performance rating, 99.82% on-time delivery rate, and over 4,000 verified 5-star product reviews across TikTok Shop. The brand has also maintained 46,000+ seller reputation points during its 782 days of operation, reflecting long-term consistency and excellence in quality control, fulfillment, and customer experience.“Earning TikTok’s Gold Star Seller Badge validates our mission to make high-quality, natural skincare both accessible and trustworthy,” said Amar Behura, Founder of AMVital. “We’ve built AMVital around transparency, clean formulations, and the belief that nature-led skincare can deliver real, visible results. This recognition is a testament to the trust our customers place in us and our unwavering focus on service and satisfaction.”AMVital’s top-rated turmeric-based skincare range includes bestsellers such as the Turmeric + Kojic Acid Soap Bar , Turmeric Serum, Turmeric Body Scrub , and Turmeric Vitamin C Clay Mask — all formulated to brighten, balance, and revitalize skin using naturally derived botanicals.What This Means for CustomersVerified quality and authenticity backed by TikTok Shop’s top-tier standardsFaster and reliable fulfillment, with a 99.82% on-time delivery recordFewer than 0.6% negative reviews over the last 60 days4.8/5.0 logistics rating and 4.3/5.0 customer service ratingThis achievement follows AMVital’s recognition as a Walmart Pro Seller, underscoring the brand’s growing reputation for excellence across major e-commerce marketplaces, including Amazon and Walmart.“Our customers are at the center of everything we do,” Behura added. “This milestone reflects the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our TikTok community, who continue to inspire us to innovate responsibly.”For more information about AMVital’s award-winning turmeric skincare collection, visit AMVital.com

AMVital YouTube Channel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.