'AU BON PAIN' signs a new lease at the Port Authority Midtown Bus Terminal New York

JRT Realty Group with, MCCGUSA announces a new lease and the re-opening of Au Bon Pain (ABP) at the Port Authority of NY/NJ Midtown Bus Terminal (MBT).

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JRT Realty Group, Inc. in conjunction with, MCCGUSA, Ltd. is excited to announce a new lease and the re-opening of fast-casual restaurant chain Au Bon Pain (ABP) at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s Midtown Bus Terminal

(MBT). Bringing a familiar tenant and ABP’s delicious food options to the MBT reflects the Port Authority’s commitment to customer convenience and the customer experience at the world’s largest and busiest bus terminal.

Scheduled to re-open Q4 2025 at the 3,000-square-foot space on the ground floor of MBT’s south wing, ABP will operate daily and continue providing the tasty baked goods that customers have enjoyed for years at this location. In addition to the breads, muffins, scones, croissants, cookies, brownies, bagels and Danishes that ABP is famous for, the variety of offerings also include sandwiches and wraps, soups and salads, breakfast options, hot and cold coffees and teas, smoothies and other frozen beverages.

“By keeping this familiar brand at the MBT, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey continues to bring value to the traveling public and the local retail marketplace as a whole,” says Jodi Pulice, Founder and; CEO of JRT Realty.

Situated within the Midtown Bus Terminal – the world’s busiest and largest bus terminal and a major travel gateway for New York City that serves an estimated 65 million travelers annually – Au Bon Pain will join retailers at the terminal such as Starbucks, Dunkin, Zaro’s, Brooklyn Deli, Villa Pizza, Carlo’s Bakery, Land of Beer, Gong Cha, as well as other customer amenities including ATMs, phone-charging stations, and arts and culture programming.

The Port Authority of New York and Jersey was represented by Jodi Pulice, Taylor Smith and Greg Smith of JRT Realty Group, Inc. and Jason Ulyatta Martin and Joy Martin of MCCGUSA, Ltd., while Au Bon Pain represented itself.

About JRT Realty Group, Inc.

JRT Realty Group Inc., the nation’s largest certified woman-owned commercial real estate services firm, provides a full-range of customized services, including strategic planning, real estate portfolio management, agency leasing and marketing, and tenant representation, among others. For more than 28 years, the company has assisted clients in achieving their supplier diversity goals and has created new and lasting growth opportunities in the industry for women and other under-represented groups. To learn more, visit www.jrtrealty.com.

About MCCGUSA, LTD.

MCCGUSA is a New York boutique style commercial real estate firm that provides brokerage, project management and management consulting services. Modeled as a real estate advisor the firm utilizes a combination of old style commercial brokerage efforts with modern digital and management consulting methods and solutions for users, owners and facilitators in a manner that is seamless, flexible and results oriented. It delivers the solutions and results of the largest firms with the sensitivity of a solo practitioner in major and smaller markets. Visit www.mccgusa.com

About The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is a bi-state agency that builds, operates, and maintains many of the most important transportation and trade infrastructure assets in the country. For over a century, the agency’s network of major airports; critical bridges, tunnels and bus terminals; a commuter rail line; and the busiest seaport on the East Coast has been among the most vital in the country – transporting hundreds of millions of people and moving essential goods into and out of the region. The Port Authority also owns and manages the 16-acre World Trade Center campus, which today welcomes tens of thousands of office workers and millions of annual visitors. The agency’s historic $37 billion 10-year capital plan includes unprecedented transformation of the region’s three major airports – LaGuardia, Newark Liberty and JFK – as well as an array of other new and upgraded assets, including the $2 billion renovation of the 93- year-old George Washington Bridge. The Port Authority’s annual budget of $9.4 billion includes

no tax revenue from either the states of New York or New Jersey or from the city of New York. The agency raises the necessary funds for the improvement, construction or acquisition of its facilities primarily on its own credit. For more information, visit www.panynj.gov or check out the Now Arriving blog.

