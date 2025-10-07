2025 MIPS Reporting Challenges - Tough Measures Explained | TriumpHealth
For healthcare providers, practice managers, and clinical managers, understanding these changes is critical. Reporting errors or missed opportunities can mean up to a 9% penalty on future Medicare reimbursements - a serious hit to revenue. This blog highlights the most challenging measures for 2025, why they matter, and strategies to navigate them successfully.
________________________________________
Why 2025 MIPS Reporting Will Be Tougher
MIPS measures change every year. For 2025, CMS has introduced significant updates:
• 59 measures updated and 29 proposed for changes in 2026
• Stricter benchmarks and scoring thresholds
• Greater emphasis on outcome and patient-centered measures
• Removal of duplicative, low-value, or topped-out measures
• Introduction of new specialty-specific measures to align with value-based care goals
The result? Providers must adapt quickly to maintain compliance and protect revenue.
________________________________________
Benchmarking and Scoring Challenges
MIPS scoring depends heavily on benchmarks, which compare provider performance nationally. To be scored:
• A benchmark must exist for the collection type.
• At least 20 cases must be reported.
• Data completeness must meet the 75% threshold .
New measures in 2025 carry a 7-point floor, while second-year measures drop to a 5-point floor. Highly topped-out measures are capped at 7 points, no matter how well providers perform .
This makes measure selection and reporting strategy more critical than ever.
________________________________________
The Toughest Measures in 2025
1. M226: Preventive Care and Screening – Tobacco Use
• Requires multiple patient visits within a timeframe.
• High documentation burden with strict criteria for screening and cessation counseling.
• Audit risk increases if documentation is incomplete .
2. M178: Rheumatoid Arthritis – Functional Status Assessment
• Requires two diagnosis encounters within a set period.
• Designed to ensure attribution of specialists, but creates reporting complexity.
• Reliance on structured documentation can slow workflows .
3. M340: HIV Annual Retention in Care
• Can be met in two ways:
1. Two eligible encounters 90 days apart
2. One eligible encounter + viral load test 90 days apart
• Challenging for practices with small patient volumes or inconsistent follow-up rates .
These measures require data precision and consistent follow-up, making them especially tough for practices with complex patient populations.
________________________________________
New Measures for 2025 Worth Noting
All new measures have a 7-point floor to incentivize reporting. Examples include:
• #506: PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Before First-Line Immunotherapy
• #507: Germline Testing for Ovarian Cancer
• #508: Adult COVID-19 Vaccination Status
• #509: Melanoma Recurrence Tracking
• #510 & #511: Organ transplant waitlist ratios
While they offer new opportunities, the reporting requirements and case minimums can make them difficult for smaller or specialty practices.
________________________________________
Removed Measures in 2025
Providers can no longer report certain measures, such as:
• #019: Diabetic Retinopathy Communication
• #104: Prostate Cancer ADT Therapy
• #254: Ultrasound for Pregnancy Location
• #439: Age-Appropriate Screening Colonoscopy
This means practices relying on these for easier scoring will need to find replacements — often more complex measures.
________________________________________
Strategies to Navigate Tough Measures
1. Align with Specialty Measures
o Choose measures relevant to your specialty (oncology, radiology, orthopedics, PT/OT).
2. Focus on High-Impact Measures
o Prioritize outcome-based and patient engagement measures with strong scoring potential.
3. Evaluate Data Capture
o Ensure your EHR, registry, or claims process can reliably capture required data.
4. Plan for Long-Term Success
o Select measures that can improve both compliance and patient care over time.
5. Leverage Registry Reporting
o Registries (QCDRs) often provide more reliable reporting options than claims or EHR-only submissions
________________________________________
How TriumpHealth Helps
At TriumpHealth, we specialize in helping providers succeed with MIPS reporting — even with tough measures. Our experts:
• Guide you in measure selection and benchmarking strategy
• Ensure data completeness and compliance with CMS rules
• Provide audit-ready documentation support
• Maximize scoring to avoid penalties and unlock incentives
Whether you’re navigating tobacco cessation, RA functional assessments, HIV retention, or new biomarker reporting requirements, we make MIPS reporting less burdensome and more rewarding.
________________________________________
Need help managing tough MIPS measures?
2025 brings a tougher MIPS environment, with stricter rules, higher benchmarks, and complex measures that test both documentation and compliance processes. By understanding these challenges and strategically planning your reporting, you can protect revenue and avoid penalties.
MIPS Reporting
