Many Faces of Moebius Syndrome Launches Global Awareness Campaign for 16th Moebius Syndrome Awareness Day

Many Faces of Moebius Syndrome celebrates 15 years of global awareness ahead of MSAD 2026, inspiring communities worldwide to share their voices.

As we prepare for the 16th Moebius Syndrome Awareness Day, we honor every voice that has helped turn awareness into action and unity across the globe.” — Timothy Gray Smith, Many Faces of Moebius Syndrome

REMINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Campaign Kicks Off for January 24, 2026 — Wear Purple, Tell Your Story, Request Proclamations Many Faces of Moebius Syndrome (MFOMS) is proud to announce the 15th anniversary of Moebius Syndrome Awareness Day (MSAD), set for January 24, 2026. Since its inception in 2011, MSAD has united individuals, families, and communities across the world to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and celebrate the voices of people with Moebius syndrome.A Legacy of AwarenessMSAD was founded by MFOMS co-leaders Tim Smith (Virginia, USA) and Gavin Fouché (Cape Town, South Africa), in partnership with community parent Donnie Downs. When the idea was first shared online, more than 200 people joined in the first week. The inaugural MSAD in 2011 attracted widespread media attention—from Australia to the United States—and drew tens of thousands of visits to the MFOMS website within its first 24 hours. Over time, what began as a single day of awareness has evolved into a global movement of pride, acceptance, and storytelling—a moment when people everywhere wear purple, share their experiences, and spark meaningful conversations.Why 2026 MattersThe 15th anniversary offers a unique opportunity to reflect on progress, renew resolve, and chart a bold path forward. For 2026, MFOMS invites the Moebius community to unite under two powerful subthemes:1.Proclamation Drive — MFOMS provides a comprehensive toolkit with both U.S. and international resources to help community members request official proclamations from local, state, national, and global leaders recognizing January 24, 2026, as MSAD.2.Media Storytelling Initiative — A media article toolkit (including pitch templates and this official press release) will support community members in sharing their personal stories with local newspapers, radio stations, and digital outlets.What MFOMS Will Do• Publish and distribute the official MFOMS MSAD 2026 press release (this document)• Incorporate the release into both the proclamation toolkit and media outreach toolkit• Roll out weekly social campaigns and newsletter support to drive engagement• Offer templates, guidance, and direct support to participants• Monitor media coverage, share success stories, and amplify voices across channelsHow You Can Help• Wear purple on January 24, 2026, to join the wave of visibility• Request a proclamation from your mayor, city council, state legislature, or national government using MFOMS’ U.S. or international toolkit• Share your story with local media using MFOMS’ pitch templates• Engage online by following, sharing, and supporting MFOMS’ social media campaigns• Visit https://tinyurl.com/msadJan24 to download toolkits and join the movementAcknowledgment & CollaborationMFOMS values and honors the efforts of the Moebius Syndrome Foundation (MSF) www.moebiussyndrome.org and other global Moebius organizations in raising awareness, supporting research and helping families. We welcome collaborative amplification of messages and events—while recognizing that MFOMS remains the originator and steward of MSAD’s 15-year legacy.About MFOMSMany Faces of Moebius Syndrome (MFOMS) is an all-volunteer global community platform dedicated to elevating the voices, stories, and connections of people living with Moebius syndrome. Through advocacy, awareness campaigns, storytelling initiatives, and community support, MFOMS engages individuals and families across the world. As the founding organization of Moebius Syndrome Awareness Day, MFOMS continues to steward the legacy - now entering the 16th global observance in 2026 - by amplifying grassroots voices, promoting inclusion, and empowering local action.Contact: Tim Smith — tim@mfoms.org | www.mfoms.org

