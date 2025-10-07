Naturopathic Doctor Launches 90-Day Online Program for Women's Hormone Health Education

Dr Allison Brumley

CLEARFIELD, UT, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Allison Brumley Opens Limited Enrollment for First Digital Course After 18 Years in Clinical PracticeAfter nearly two decades of working with women in clinical practice, Dr. Allison Brumley, ND, is bringing her educational approach online.The 90-Day Hormone Reset Method™ opens enrollment this month with just 25 spots available for the inaugural cohort.The program addresses a gap Dr. Brumley observed throughout her years in practice. Many women in their thirties and forties experience fatigue, brain fog, mood fluctuations, and sleep challenges, even with normal lab results, and want to learn about holistic approaches to their wellness."There's never enough time in regular appointments to cover all the lifestyle and nutritional concepts women ask about," Dr. Brumley said. "This program creates space to actually teach these ideas in depth."The 12-week curriculum covers four phases: Reset, Restore, Rewire, and Reclaim.Each week includes a live masterclass taught by Dr. Brumley, coaching support, implementation materials, and private community access. Topics range from nutrition strategies and gut health to sleep optimization and exercise approaches.Participants also receive educational content about hormone testing and lab interpretation to help facilitate more informed conversations with their healthcare providers.Dr. Brumley is limiting the first group to 25 participants to maintain a personalized experience. "I'm not interested in scaling to hundreds of people where I become disconnected," she explained. "I'll be present for every live session and Q&A call."The program is priced at $997 and includes a 30-day satisfaction guarantee for participants who engage with the material.It launches in October with applications reviewed on a first-come basis."This is education, not promises," Dr. Brumley added. "I'm teaching what I know from clinical practice, and women can decide how to apply it to their own lives."Dr. Brumley emphasized that the program complements existing healthcare relationships rather than replacing individualized medical care. "This educational content works alongside whatever healthcare relationship a woman already has," she said.For more information and to register for an informational presentation, visit www.thehormoneresetmethod.com Media Contact:Shannon Dablingmedia@drallisonbrumley.com801-382-7502About Dr. Allison Brumley, NDDr. Allison Brumley is a licensed naturopathic doctor with 18 years of clinical experience in women's health, emphasizing education about hormone health, nutrition, and lifestyle approaches from a naturopathic perspective.Editor's Note: Dr. Allison Brumley is available for interviews about naturopathic medicine and women's health education.

