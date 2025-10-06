Over $575K in Funding to Support Local Food and Agriculture Announced at RI Grown Week Kickoff

Published on Monday, October 06, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – Today the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced over $575K in program funding to support local food and agriculture at Farm Fresh Rhode Island (FFRI) in Providence for the kickoff of the RI Grown Week celebration of local farms, food, and markets. State, legislative, food organization leaders, and local farmers and food producers gathered to highlight the importance of local agriculture and investing in the state’s food security. Rhode Island is home to a vibrant farming sector and a thriving food scene that’s a central part of our identity and makes our state an attractive place to live, visit and grow a family or business.

“Investing in local agriculture benefits all Rhode Islanders by supporting access to healthy food while strengthening our state’s food security and economy,” said Governor Dan McKee. “RI Grown Week, celebrates our continued support for the local farmers, fishers, and producers who provide our state with RI Grown produce and products.

DEM Chief of Agriculture Ken Ayars announced over $125,000 in Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) grant awards to help RI farmers expand market access for local fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and nursery crops. 2025 SCBGP recipients include:

University of Rhode Island (URI), Kingston: $52,934 to host annual winter cut flower grower meetings and webinars in 2026 and 2027 that provide education and networking. URI will also launch a cut flower extension website with fact sheets and resources for growers statewide and regionally.

FFRI, Providence: $38,903 to expand food literacy in schools through hands-on education and taste tests of specialty crops. The project will connect students statewide to the RI Grown brand and build a replicable model for other schools.

Revive the Roots, Smithfield. $33,437 to expand specialty crop production by training growers in grafting, pest management, orchard care, and harvesting. And to conduct community engagement, including volunteer days, Rootstock Festival, and specialty crop tastings.

DEM also announced $450K in funding through the latest Local Agriculture and Seafood Act (LASA) grant round, prioritizing second-generation farmers and succession planning to support the future of RI agriculture and aquaculture. Applications are due on Dec. 5, 2025. A technical assistance webinar hosted by the Rhode Island Food Policy Council will be held on Monday, October 20th at 4 PM via Zoom. For help applying, fill out this form.

As part of the day’s events, local farmers and food producers connected with agricultural professionals, taking part in workshops about produce safety, land planning, grant applications, and marketing along with breakout sessions for the animal agriculture, produce, floriculture, fiber, and external food organization sectors.

There’s still time for farms, markets, and retailers to sign up to participate in RI Grown Week – showcase your RI Grown products, connect with customers, and receive a toolkit to help promote your business during the week. Simply fill out the free participation form, spread the word, and we’ll do the rest!

Local is closer than you think – follow RI Grown on Facebook, on Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to find locally caught, grown, and made foods from RI farmers, fishers, and food producers. For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.