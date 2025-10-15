Bestselling Author Nancy Krulik and Emmy Award Winner David P. Levin Launch Bold New Animated Series

Monsters Aren't Real???, a new animated show, will feature familiar monsters as well new crazy creatures.

New show to feature original comic episodes, music videos and celebrity voices.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beloved kidlit author Nancy Krulik (Katie Kazoo Switcheroo, George Brown, Class Clown, Princess Pulverizer) and Emmy Award–winning writer/director David P. Levin are teaming up to bring their storytelling magic to animation. Together, they have created a brand-new animated series, MONSTERS AREN’T REAL???, now in production and slated for release in 2026.Aimed at kids ages 6–12—but clever enough for parents—MONSTERS AREN’T REAL??? follows best friends Emilia and Harlan, two complete opposites with one big mystery to solve. Emilia is a no-nonsense, science-loving kid who refuses to believe in monsters, while Harlan is totally convinced that they’re lurking everywhere. One thing they can agree on, however, is that something strange is happening in their hometown of Cliff’s Edge. Blending classic cartoon energy with cutting-edge AI tools, the series delivers slapstick humor, wordplay, and original monster-themed music videos that promise to stand out in today’s crowded animation landscape.“This is a show I wish I could have watched as a kid,” says Krulik. “It’s smart and spooky, with a lot of heart and even more humor. It lets the kids be the heroes.”“We are creating something lasting and unique, with plenty of Easter eggs for fans of cartoons, monsters and pop culture,” adds Levin. “These are characters kids will want to follow and grow up with.”The project has already drawn attention from educators, librarians, and the animation industry. Surprise celebrity guest-star voice talents have also signed on to join the series. Fans can get a first look at the trailer, music videos and exclusive sneak peeks on the official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MonstersArentRealCartoon About David P. LevinDavid P. Levin is an Emmy Award–winning writer and director with credits including MTV Uncensored, TV Land Confidential, and the YouTube series Pop Goes the Culture TV. He has produced programming for MTV, Nickelodeon and beyond, and continues to innovate at the intersection of pop culture and technology.About Nancy KrulikNancy Krulik is the author of more than 250 books for children and tweens, including multiple New York Times bestsellers. Her books have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and have been translated into numerous languages.Media ContactsDavid P. Levin – davidbrainstorm@gmail.comNancy Krulik – nancy.monstersarentreal@gmail.com

Old monsters like The Werewolf and new creatures like the Beach Beast and the Two-Headed Shark are featured in the Monsters Aren't Real??? show open.

