CVG Cares Welcomes Renowned Cardiologist Dr. Alexis K. Okoh to Metro-Atlanta Locations

Board-Certified Non-Invasive Cardiologist Brings Expertise in Advanced Heart Failure, Clinical Research, and AI-Driven Cardiovascular Innovation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cardiovascular Group (CVG) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Alexis K. Okoh, a distinguished non-invasive cardiologist and global health innovator, to its team of award-winning heart specialists. Dr. Okoh will provide expert cardiovascular care at CVG's Lawrenceville , Snellville, Hamilton Mill, Duluth, Buford, and Peachtree Corners locations.Dr. Okoh brings exceptional credentials and a commitment to advancing cardiovascular medicine through clinical excellence, cutting-edge research, and innovative system-level solutions. He completed his Cardiovascular Diseases Fellowship in the Clinical Investigator Track at Emory University School of Medicine and the Emory Clinical Cardiovascular Research Institute, following his Internal Medicine residency at Rutgers Health in Newark, New Jersey. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Ankara University School of Medicine in Turkey and trained as a post-doctoral research fellow at the ClevelandClinic's Endocrine and Metabolism Institute.A prolific researcher and published author, Dr. Okoh has contributed to more than 100 peer-reviewed publications in prestigious medical journals, including the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and Circulation: Heart Failure. His research focuses on advanced heart failure, health disparities in cardiovascular outcomes, and innovations in surgical and transcatheter therapies.As a principal investigator and clinical trialist, Dr. Okoh leads groundbreaking studies validating artificial intelligence and digital health technologies in cardiology. His late-breaking research has been presented at major global cardiology conferences, earning recognition including the NIH/National Medical Association Travel Award, the Dr. Jay Brown Best Abstract Award, and the National Medical Fellowships Diversity in Clinical Trials Research Award."We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Okoh to the CVG family," said a CVG Leadership Spokesperson. "His extensive research background, clinical expertise, and dedication to improving cardiovascular outcomes align perfectly with our mission to provide world-class, compassionate care to patients across metro-Atlanta. Dr. Okoh's innovative approach and commitment to advancing the field will benefit our patients and our community."Dr. Okoh is passionate about delivering individualized, evidence-based cardiovascular care services that empower patients and improve quality of life. Outside of medicine, he enjoys track and field, table tennis, and soccer—sports he has pursued since high school.For more information about Dr. Okoh or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://cvgcares.com/doctors/okoh-md/ About CVG CaresCVG Cares is a comprehensive cardiovascular care provider serving the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. With multiple locations throughout the region, CVG Cares offers state-of-the-art diagnostic services, preventive cardiology, and advanced treatment options delivered by a team of board-certified cardiovascular specialists committed to exceptional patient care.

