Bot Food Corporation Introduces Mémoire — A User-Owned AI Context Platform Protecting Personal Digital Data

User interface of Memoire App

TORONTO, CANADA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bot Food Corporation today announced the launch of Mémoire, the first product in a series designed to protect and empower consumers in the AI-powered future. Mémoire allows users to aggregate their digital context from hundreds of web applications like; Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, Uber Eats, and more, into one personal library while maintaining complete ownership and control over what AI accesses this valuable data.As AI assistants from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Perplexity race to add memory features, Mémoire addresses a critical gap: true user ownership and control of digital memories."While AI labs are building memory into their systems, they're creating new data silos," said Ian Collins, CEO and founder of Bot Food Corporation. "Mémoire flips this model by putting users in control. Your digital memory is one of your most valuable assets in the AI era—you should own it, control it, and decide who gets access to it."The Problem: Your Digital Life is Scattered and VulnerableToday's consumers leave digital traces across hundreds of platforms. From purchase histories on Amazon to viewing patterns on Netflix, travel bookings on Expedia to dining preferences on Uber Eats, this data reveals rich insights to an AI system enabling a level of personalization that hasn’t been possible until now. Yet this valuable context remains trapped in corporate silos, vulnerable to changes in terms of service and inaccessible when users need it most.Current AI memory solutions compound this problem by locking users into specific platforms. When a better AI comes along—and it will—users lose their accumulated context and must start from scratch.The Solution: Deep Context, Total ControlMémoire solves this by creating a comprehensive personal context library that users own completely.The platform:- Aggregates Deeper Context- Ensures True Ownership- Provides Granular Control- Guarantees Portability- Beyond Individual Use: The Social Memory RevolutionMémoire pioneers shared context experiences that transform group decision-making. Planning a movie night? Mémoire combines everyone's Netflix history to suggest films all will enjoy. Choosing a restaurant? The platform analyzes group dining preferences to eliminate endless debates. Booking group travel? Shared context ensures accommodations meet everyone's needs."AI is incredibly powerful for groups—if it has the right context," Collins explained. "Mémoire enables collaborative AI experiences that weren't possible before, while ensuring participants never see each other's raw data, only personalized recommendations."Market Timing: The AI Memory MomentThe launch comes as AI memory features become table stakes across the industry:- ChatGPT now remembers past conversations- Claude recently added personalized memory capabilities- Perplexity rolled out memory features for free and pro users- Google's Gemini automatically remembers user details"This is the moment when consumers realize they need more than basic memory features," said Collins. "your organic memory is who you are, your digital memory is no different, you need ownership, control, and portability. Mémoire provides all three."Funding and GrowthBot Food Corporation is also announcing the completion of a $2 million capital raise to accelerate Mémoire's development and market expansion. The funding, from Angel investors in the Toronto area, will support the platform's technical infrastructure, expand data source integrations, and build strategic partnerships with AI platforms and consumer applications.About Bot Food CorporationFounded by serial entrepreneur Ian Collins, who has launched six startups and raised over $100 million in funding, Bot Food Corporation builds products that empower consumers in the AI era. The Toronto-based company's mission is to ensure individuals maintain control and ownership of their digital assets as AI becomes increasingly central to daily life.Mémoire represents the first in a planned series of AI context management tools designed to protect user interests while unlocking the full potential of artificial intelligence.Ready to take control of your digital memory? Join the Mémoire Beta waitlist at getmemoire.com and be among the first to experience deeply personal AI.Mémoire and Bot Food are trademarks of Bot Food Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

