Portland Nonprofits Unite on World Homelessness Day with 24-Hour Livestream Event from a Bench

Portland nonprofits unite for 24-hour World Homeless Day livestream Leading Portland Nonprofits Unite for 24-hour World Homeless Day Livestream

“Conversations on a Bench” seeks to spark candid conversations around the challenges—and hope—found in the streets of Portland, Oregon.

This 24-hour livestream event invites people to see past stereotypes and engage with the reality of what it means to experience and overcome homelessness.” — Portland Coalition for Conversations on a Bench

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to shift public perception around homelessness and offer raw, unscripted moments of human connection, on October 9–10, local nonprofits, including My Father's House, CityTeam Portland, Union Gospel Mission, and Portland Rescue Mission, are uniting for a 24-hour livestream event called Conversations on a Bench. This local effort is part of a national campaign led by Citygate Network, a faith-based association supporting life-transformation ministries in North America, with nearly 100 ministry CEOs participating in similar events across North America.Beginning at noon on October 9th and running through noon on October 10th, leaders from each non-profit will sit outside on a bench in front of three of their locations (My Father’s House in Gresham as well as CityTeam and Portland Rescue Mission in Old Town), livestreaming one-on-one conversations with community members, ranging from area leaders, ministry partners, program graduates, donors, and inquisitive locals walking by. The goal is for the benches to serve as a platform for truth-telling, healing, brainstorming, and fostering hope."This event invites people to see past stereotypes and engage with the reality of what it means to experience and overcome homelessness," the Portland area coalition for Conversations on a Bench stated. "We invite the community to sit, listen, and engage, because ending homelessness requires all of us, united in compassion and action."The livestream event will broadcast on three of the organization’s social media platforms, offering the public a place for the community to watch, submit questions and prayer requests, and even participate in person. To watch the livestream and submit questions in real time, visit:In addition to raising awareness, the event will also raise funds via each nonprofit's platforms to support year-round programs focused on shelter, recovery, and long-term transformation. For more information or to explore donation opportunities, please visit the websites of each nonprofit: www.familyshelter.org www.ugmportland.org , or www.portlandrescuemission.org About My Father’s HouseMy Father's House is a nonprofit shelter ministry that opened to meet the needs of homeless families. The men, women, and children in homeless families often sleep in their cars, crash on friends' couches, or go from home to home just to survive. Many of these families have no idea of how to obtain or keep a job. Some need professional counseling. All of them need HOPE. Website: www.familyshelter.org About CityTeam PortlandCityTeam Portland is a faith-driven nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives impacted by homelessness, addiction, and poverty. Through a continuum of care that spans outreach, emergency shelter, residential recovery, workforce development, and long-term sober housing, CityTeam provides hope and practical pathways to self-sufficiency. Rooted in compassion and community partnerships, we serve individuals and families with dignity, equity, and respect. We are 100% privately funded, sustained by the generosity of individuals, foundations, businesses, and churches. Every day, stories of healing and new beginnings are written at CityTeam Portland. Website: www.cityteam.org/portland About Union Gospel Mission PortlandSince 1927, Union Gospel Mission Portland has provided the basic life essentials to help people survive life on the streets while giving them the help and resources they need to move out of homelessness. Through the transformative power of Jesus Christ, we offer life-changing pathways to people experiencing homelessness, hunger, addiction, and abuse to break free of destructive life patterns. Website: www.ugmportland.org About Portland Rescue MissionFor 75 years, Portland Rescue Mission has been a beacon of compassion, love, and grace to the community suffering from homelessness, addiction, and trauma. PRM’s life-giving Transformation Model offers people in great need with a personalized, holistic pathway toward a purposeful and self-sufficient life. Rooted in Christ-centered care, the model integrates four key pillars—Get Help, Stabilize, Recover, and Give Back. Each pillar offers individualized support through Christian discipleship, life skills training, and addiction recovery, ensuring care that meets people where they are and walks with them every step of the journey. Portland Rescue Mission is 100% community funded. Website: www.portlandrescuemission.org About Conversations on a BenchOn October 9-10, rescue missions, recovery centers, outreach groups, and other life transformation ministries across North America will host a 24-hour livestream of honest, humanizing conversations about homelessness, addiction, and mental health. Rain or shine, leaders will listen as neighbors, pastors, and community members share their stories and spark changes. More than an event, it is a movement to celebrate our shared humanity, opening doors to new life in Christ, and showing the hope taking root in ministries across the continent. Conversations on a Bench is sponsored by Citygate Network, North America's largest associationWebsite: www.conversationsonabench.org

