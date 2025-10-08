Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,322 in the last 365 days.

AutoGen Inc. Expands Portfolio Through New Distribution Partnership with LVL Technologies

2D Tubes by AutoGen is now a North American Distributor of LVL Technologies GmbH LVL technologies has been synonymous with outstanding quality and innovation in sample storage, sample archiving, and liquid handling since 1986 and we are pleased to now off

Ensure critical samples are secure and organized with SAFE® 2D SBS tubes and racks from 2D Tubes by AutoGen.

LVL’s dedication to innovation and quality mirrors our own. We’re excited to offer their SAFE® portfolio to our growing network of academic, clinical, and biopharma customers across the U.S.”
— Michael Messier, CEO
HOLLISTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoGen, Inc. is proud to announce a new division, 2D Tubes by AutoGen, and a new distribution partnership with LVL Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, a leading German manufacturer of high-quality 2D barcoded tubes, racks, and automation-ready sample storage solutions.

This collaboration strengthens AutoGen’s ability to support U.S. laboratories with end-to-end sample workflow solutions – from extraction to secure, scalable storage.

“Our mission has always been to help labs streamline workflows and protect sample integrity. By partnering with LVL Technologies, we now offer even greater value to our customers through robust and automation-compatible storage products,” says Michael Messier, CEO of AutoGen.

LVL’s SAFE® product line includes:
● Premium 2D barcoded tubes and racks
Rack readers and single-tube scanners
● Automated capping/decapping systems
● Robotic integration components

Combined with AutoGen’s trusted FlexSTAR+, XTRACT 16+®, and QuickGene platforms for nucleic acid extraction, labs can now benefit from a comprehensive, fully integrated sample management workflow – supported by one experienced, responsive team.

"LVL’s dedication to innovation and quality mirrors our own," adds Messier. "We’re excited to offer their SAFE® portfolio to our growing network of academic, clinical, and biopharma customers across the U.S."

This partnership also enables shorter lead times and local technical support for LVL products, backed by AutoGen’s U.S.-based service and customer success teams.
________________________________________

Now Available in the U.S.
LVL’s SAFE® tubes, racks, and automation products are now available through AutoGen. For inquiries, contact info@autogen.com or call us at 774-233-3000.
Learn more: www.autogen.com/lvl-2d-tubes/
________________________________________

About AutoGen
AutoGen is a leading provider of fully automated nucleic acid extraction workflows and sample preparation solutions. With over 25 years of experience and a boutique-style customer support model, we empower laboratories to achieve consistent, high-quality results across a wide range of applications.
#AutoGen #LVLTechnologies #SampleStorage #Automation #2DTubes #LifeSciences #LabWorkflow #Partnership #USA

Contact Information:
Rob Osborn
Sr. Vice President
AutoGen, Inc.
508-395-8161
rosborn@autogen.com

Rob Osborn
AutoGen, Inc.
+1 508-395-8161
ROsborn@autogen.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

LVL New Racks and Tubes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AutoGen Inc. Expands Portfolio Through New Distribution Partnership with LVL Technologies

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more