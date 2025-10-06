Cordillera International Film Festival 2025 Award Winners

Cordillera's Full House on Awards Night Disney Legend Bill Farmer presents 2025 Grand Jury Award to Zoey Martinson of The Fisherman for Best Feature Film Mimics Red Carpet - Kristoffer Polaha, Stephen Tobolowsky, Chris Parnell and Producer Ken Carpenter

Cordillera Wraps 2025 Fest After Being Named a MovieMaker Magazine “Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals In The World” for Two Years in a Row

Cordillera’s 8th year was a celebration of community and diverse voices. From Tribeca, Sundance, SXSW & World Premieres, honoring our winners and awarding a $175K PitchFest! was truly inspiring!” — Emily Skyle-Golden, Founder

RENO-TAHOE, NV, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cordillera International Film Festival 2025 Grand & Special Jury Award & 175K PitchFest! WinnersCordillera Wraps 2025 Fest After Being Named a MovieMaker Magazine“Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals In The World”The Cordillera International Film Festival, named one of “MovieMaker” Magazine’s “Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World,” two years in a row, is thrilled to announce the Grand Jury , Special Jury, and PitchFest! Winners of its eighth annual festival, which took place September 25-29, in Reno-Tahoe, Nevada.Grand Jury Awards and Special Jury Awards with cash prizes.Grand Jury Award, Short Film (presented by: Kelly Ward): The Singers ($1,000 Prize)Grand Jury Award, Feature Film (presented by: Disney Legend Bill Farmer): The Fisherman ($1,000 Prize)Special Jury Award, Innovate Award (presented by: Tony Manfredi) Hand Job ($500 Cash Prize)Special Jury Award, Impact Award (presented by: Dawn Gilliam, Bilali Mack) Ado ($500 Cash Prize)Programmer’s Choice (presented by: Paul Sloop) The Music Store (Wins Sponsored Oscar Qualifying Theatrical Run)Cordillera’s 2025 PitchFest! winner: Wildlands, Merlin CamozziGrand Prize Package worth up to $175,000 includes:Obscured Releasing will offer a letter of intent and potential distribution dealWorre Studios - Production Package with Worre Studios worth $45,000Film(N)NV Production Package & Grant valued at $45,000VFX Consulting with Bilali Mack - 50 hours of VFX supervision and consultationAtherton Public Relations - Publicity Package w/ Atherton Public Relations valued at $25,000American Film Market Platinum Badge valued at $1,295This year's festival took place September 25-29, 2025 in the beautiful Reno-Tahoe area, and captivated audiences with an extraordinary selection of thought-provoking films from around the globe, engaging panel discussions, and nightly parties. Special Guests included: Kristoffer Polaha, SNL’s Chris Parnell, Marvelous Miss Mazel’s Austin Basis, and Stephen Tobolowsky.This year’s featured list of films can be found here.Media credentials application can be found here for future events.###About Cordillera International Film FestivalAs a champion of diverse voices, the Cordillera Int'l Film Festival, located in the beautiful Reno Tahoe region of Nevada, has quickly become one of the “Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World” according to MovieMaker Magazine, and is ranked in the Top 1% of over 12,000 film festivals worldwide by FilmFreeway. Cordillera features 5-Days filled with 150+ films, celebrity panels, red carpet premieres, parties and a Grand Jury made up of iconic industry leaders. More than 150 official selections will screen throughout the 5-day annual festival the final weekend of September. For more information, visit www.ciffnv.org Media Contact: Heather Atherton(916) 316-4568 | athertonpr@gmail.com

Cordillera 2025 - Opening Night

