Genesis Summit: Kung Fu Renaissance – Returning to the Origin - Cosmic Consciousness in Unity with Humanity

Genesis Summit: Kung Fu Renaissance – Returning to the Origin — A Theme of the 4th Global Zen Consciousness Conference October 10-13, 2025 | Hybrid Event

The Challenge: As Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) reshapes our world, humanity stands at a crossroads. The summit addresses a fundamental question: How do we evolve our human consciousness to navigate this new era and create a sustainable future?

The Solution: A Kung Fu Renaissance

This is not a conference about martial arts techniques. It is a movement to rediscover the original spirit of Generalized Kung Fu as a unified consciousness re-programming of mind, spirit, and body. We call this a "Kung Fu Renaissance"—a return to the origin of conscious being.

Summit Agenda & Three Pillars

1. Origin & Fusion: Trace the roots of Kung Fu and Zen to the "Dao." We will integrate ancient wisdom with modern science to explore how this revival is crucial for human consciousness awakening.

2. Action of Self-Learning & Transformation: Experience "Zen-Wu-Unity" (Chan Wu He Yi), where Zen consciousness guides a flow of action. Through actual meditative state of consciousness action of the body and mind sessions, we will explore how to catalyze personal and collective transformation.

3. Resonance & Anchoring: Learn meditative practices to quiet the mind and anchor a new frequency of consciousness, blueprinting a new paradigm for humanity.

Who Should Attend?

This gathering is a call to "global resonators," including:

· General Kung Fu enthusiasts and inner consciousness practitioners.

· Explorers of inner awakening and consciousness.

· Visionaries, entrepreneurs, and investors interested in co-creating a compassionate future.

· Anyone feeling the call to contribute to a positive human evolution alongside AGI.

Core Message

The summit is an initiation, not just a conversation. It is a genesis point for awakening the deep consciousness required to build a new civilization rooted in unity, compassion, and sustainable living.

Learn More and Co-Create:

https://deruacademy.com/2025-kung-fu-renaissance/

Co-Organizers: DeRu Academy, Shaolin Institute, SCF Foundation, Yi Future, MetaSpace, and others.

