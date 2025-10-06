New Traditional Catholic Platform 'Pelican+' Launches October 7th on Feast of Our Lady of Victory

Pelican+ launches October 7th as the premier Traditional Catholic streaming platform for families seeking safe content.

Platform uniting Traditional Catholic voices with prayer tools, educational content, and family programming in a safe, Catholic environment

Traditional Catholics have been forced to choose between scattered content or risking exposure to inappropriate material on secular platforms. Pelican+ changes everything with peace of mind.” — Dan Sevigny

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pious Pelican Media announces the October 7th launch of Pelican+ , a revolutionary Catholic platform that combines professional-quality content from established Traditional Catholic creators with comprehensive spiritual and educational resources. The launch date honors the Feast of Our Lady of Victory, commemorating the decisive Battle of Lepanto in 1571, when the Holy League's naval victory over the Ottoman Empire was attributed to the faithful praying the rosary."Like the Holy League that united Catholic nations in defense of Christendom, Pelican+ brings together prominent Catholic voices to provide authentic spiritual nourishment and intellectual formation," said Dan Sevigny, founder of Pious Pelican Media. "We're launching on this feast day because it represents the power of unified Catholic action in defending the faith."The platform features an unprecedented lineup of respected Traditional Catholic creators, including liturgy expert Dr. Peter Kwasniewski, best-selling author and cultural commentator Kennedy Hall, spiritual formation leader Timothy Flanders, apologetics expert Nicholas Cavazos, and Collegium founder Dr. Edward Schaefer. These established voices bring decades of combined experience in Catholic theology, traditional liturgy, spiritual formation, and cultural commentary.Unlike secular streaming platforms where inappropriate content constantly threatens Catholic families, Pelican+ provides a completely safe digital environment. Parents can confidently allow their children to explore the platform without fear of encountering content that undermines Catholic values or exposes them to harmful material that pervades mainstream services.The platform exclusively features human voices for prayer content, offering comprehensive spiritual resources including the complete Divine Office in both Latin and English. Users can pray the Rosary and other devotions with members of the Pelican team, and listen to professional recordings of Scripture and spiritual classics. Collaborators are providing recordings of the rosary and the Gospels to support Catholic formation."Traditional Catholics have been forced to choose between scattered, low-quality content or risking exposure to inappropriate material on secular platforms," Sevigny explained. "Pelican+ changes everything by providing professional-quality Catholic content with complete peace of mind for families."The subscription-based model enables creators to achieve financial independence while advancing Catholic formation, free from donor politics and Big Tech censorship. Premium subscribers access weekly flagship shows, cultural commentary, educational series on Catholic doctrine and history, and family-friendly programming designed to strengthen Catholic households—all within a protected Catholic environment.Innovative educational features launching soon include the "Mind of Aquinas" tool, which uses artificial intelligence to make St. Thomas Aquinas's profound theological insights accessible to modern Catholics. Additional AI-powered resources will help users deepen their understanding of Catholic doctrine, Scripture, and tradition while maintaining proper teaching authority.The platform also includes a digital Catholic library featuring e-books, professional audiobook narrations, traditional sacred music, and audio content from respected clergy. Discussion forums and community features enable Catholics to connect across geographical boundaries while maintaining shared traditional values."This platform represents a Catholic home in the digital age," Sevigny noted. "We're serving the 15% annual growth in Traditional Latin Mass attendance and the explosive expansion of Catholic independent schools and homeschooling with the unified media infrastructure this renaissance deserves—in a completely safe, authentically Catholic space."Pelican+ launches with established content creators representing thousands of existing subscribers and hundreds of thousands of followers, positioning it as the premier destination for Traditional Catholic families seeking excellence in faith formation and entertainment.The platform will be available October 7th via Apple App Store and Google Play Store, with web access at PelicanPlus.com About Pious Pelican MediaPious Pelican Media develops Catholic technology platforms serving the spiritual and educational needs of Traditional Catholic families, providing authentic alternatives to secular media while supporting Catholic creator independence.

Pelican Plus Coming Soon October 7th 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.