FranDevCo Named a 2025 Gold Employee Satisfaction Award Winner by Franchise Business Review

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FranDevCo , a national leader in franchise development services, was recently honored with the Gold Award by Franchise Business Review as part of the 2025 Employee Satisfaction Awards . The awards recognize franchise companies with the highest employee satisfaction and engagement based on an independent survey.FranDevCo is dedicated to helping emerging brands grow to their full potential. With a dedicated team of industry veterans who’ve helped guide franchise brands to success across all categories and verticals, FranDevCo is your full-circle franchise partner. Through a wide range of services designed to meet every need of a growing franchise, FranDevCo provides full-service franchisee recruitment capabilities and excellent follow-through and support for our franchisor partners.Franchise Business Review (FBR), a market research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction within the franchising sector, conducts surveys of corporate franchise employees, franchise supplier employees, and franchise owners’ employees across North America each year to determine their levels of engagement.FBR recently conducted its annual industry-wide Franchising at WORK Employee Engagement Benchmarking Study to provide aggregate data to help franchise companies understand how their culture and engagement compare to others in the franchise sector and improve hiring and retention practices. Participants were asked 32 questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, skills and experience, management, brand leadership, and culture.Franchises that participated in Franchise Business Review’s employee engagement research were eligible for the Employee Satisfaction Awards. FBR analyzed survey data from over 11,000 franchise employees in eight key areas related to job satisfaction to identify the finalists. FranDevCo received the Gold Award in the Supplier category.“FBR’s Employee Satisfaction Awards are the only recognition program in franchising that highlights companies committed to employee engagement, well-being, and positive workplace culture,” said Eric Stites, founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. “This year’s award winners have set themselves apart by fostering strong employee engagement, prioritizing well-being, and developing effective leaders and teams. We are proud to honor the 2025 winners for their ongoing dedication to creating an outstanding employee experience.”"It’s an honor to be named a Gold Award winner by Franchise Business Review”, said Sung Ohm , President & CEO of FranDevCo. "We believe that when employees feel supported and valued, they can deliver their very best work, not just for our partners, but for each other. Receiving this recognition from Franchise Business Review reinforces that our people-first approach truly makes a difference."Download the full report and presentation of the 2025 Franchising at WORK research findings and Employee Satisfaction Awards here: https://fbrinfo.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchising-at-work-report ###About FranDevCoFranDevCo is a franchise development company that works with emerging and growth-focused brands to produce responsible, rapid, and sustainable growth by connecting top-performing franchisees to the right franchise opportunity. The FranDevCo mission is to drive successful growth through collaboration, processes, and proven systems. Learn more about FranDevCo at frandev.co.About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. Since 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,300 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the people-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about how FBR helps franchise companies at GoFBR.com.Media Contacts:Franchise Business ReviewMariah MorganVP of Marketing603.501.1977Mariah@franchisebusinessreview.com

