JUST Real Estate Releases Q2 2025 Costa del Sol Market Report: Resilient Pricing, Prime Demand

Marbella Property Prices

Q2 shows resilient €/m², faster absorption for turnkey stock, and sustained international demand across Marbella, Estepona and Benahavís

Evidence-based pricing is winning, Vendors who align to live buyer demand and quality signals are still achieving strong outcomes. International appetite remains broad, but buyers are selective” — James Evans

MARBELLA, SPAIN, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JUST Real Estate today published its Q2 2025 Market Report covering Marbella, Estepona, and Benahavís , showing resilient pricing, disciplined supply, and sustained international demand across the Costa del Sol’s prime micro-markets.The analysis identifies a widening performance gap in favour of turnkey, well-located assets—particularly renovated villas and view-led penthouses—while capex-heavy stock continues to trade with longer lead times and heavier negotiation.Key Q2 datapointsMarbella: Average asking price ~€5,170/m² (+1.6% QoQ, +9.8% YoY).Estepona: Approximately 1,000 sales in Q2 (50%+ YoY), with new-build transactions leading absorption.Benahavís: Average asking price ~€4,963/m² (+3.7% QoQ, +10.8% YoY).“Evidence-based pricing is winning,” said James Evans, Managing Partner at JUST Real Estate. “Vendors who align to live buyer demand, micro-area €/m² benchmarks, and quality signals are still achieving strong outcomes. International appetite from the Nordics, UK/EU, and US/MENA remains broad, but buyers are discriminating—location, build quality, and walkability are doing the heavy lifting.”Beyond headline figures, the report benchmarks €/m² by micro-area, tracks the velocity gap between renovated versus to-renovate homes, and analyses buyer mix and time-to-sell trends. For investors and relocators, it includes yield context, school catchments, and mobility corridors shaping decision-making.Download the full Q2 2025 Market Report:JUST Real Estate is a data-driven brokerage operating across Marbella, Benahavís and Estepona. The firm blends deep local intelligence with global reach to deliver precision valuations, high-impact marketing, and end-to-end deal orchestration. Focus areas include prime villas, penthouses, new developments , and discreet off-market placements.JUST Real EstateEmail: info@justrealestate.esWebsite: https://justrealestate.es

