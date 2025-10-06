Claudia Kramer Kohlbrenner Announces the Release of The Wheels on the Stroller

Sing the popular Bus tune with fresh new verses and motions as the wheels on the stroller go round and round through the neighborhood.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About the BookDate Published: 2025Publisher: Serapis Bey Publishing The Wheels on the Stroller , a fresh adaptation of the well-known song and book, The Wheels on the Bus, invites parents and children on a stroller journey of song, motion, and colorful illustrations. Roll through a variety of neighborhoods meeting delightful creatures and various neighbors in action as the seasons change. Experience being fully present in the moment with your child as you sing and act out each verse. The Stroller kids show readers how to perform each motion! In addition, a picture clue in each illustration signals the next action. The Wheels on the Stroller aims to reawaken the joy and wonder of simple, everyday happenings as seen through the eyes of young children. It seeks to inspire readers to make up verses of their own based on adventurous stroller walks (or wagon walks!) through their neighborhoods.Ready…Set…Let’s Roll!About the AuthorClaudia Kramer Kohlbrenner earned a B.S and an M.Ed. degree in the field of speech-language pathology and she also received extensive training in the teaching of reading. She maintained her American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) certification during her 35+ years of teaching and for many years after retirement. Claudia taught mainly in the public schools with students of all ages but primarily with special education and general education students at the preschool and elementary levels.When teaching at the preschool level, Claudia encouraged busy parents to utilize the time spent carrying out daily routines as language-rich opportunities. Parents were counseled to talk about what was happening in a child’s “here and now” - while getting dressed, brushing teeth, taking a stroller walk! Claudia used available and self-generated rhymes and songs and involved as many bodily senses and movements as possible to facilitate developmental skills in preschoolers. She considers the repetition used in The Wheels on the Bus book and now in The Wheels on the Stroller to be a valuable learning tool for young children. According to early childhood research, repetition reinforces language processing, pattern recognition and a sense of predictability. It also provides children with opportunities to rehearse new sound and word sequences.After retirement, Claudia’s love of rhyme inspired her to take a few children’s poetry writing classes. She was pleased to have several poems published in “Highlights High Five” and “Highlights” magazines, with two poems also published in children’s anthologies. The joy of reading to her sons long ago and now her grandchildren sparked her desire to write a children’s book as well. One day, after she and her young grandson enthusiastically sang and motioned along with The Wheels on the Bus book, grandma and grandson set out for one of their many adventure-seeking neighborhood stroller walks. As the wheels on his stroller went round and round, they greeted neighbors with tail-wagging dogs, watched squirrels scurry up trees and delighted in the “ding! ding! ding!” of an approaching bicycle along with other encounters- The Wheels on the Stroller was spontaneously born!Visit Her online: http://www.ckohlbrenner.com Available Now

