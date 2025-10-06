Submit Release
Carlo Giuseppe Proietto: Marked by Fire, Etched in Time at Bushwick Gallery

A promotional image for Carlo Giuseppe Proietto’s solo exhibition Marked by Fire, Etched in Time at Bushwick Gallery. The design features bold red text reading “PROIETTO” above a photograph that merges flames with the artist’s face, symbolizing the fusion

Italian artist Carlo Giuseppe Proietto brings the transformative power of flame to Bushwick Gallery. His solo exhibition, “Marked by Fire, Etched in Time,” runs October 9–16, 2025, exploring creation and destruction through the ancient craft of pyrography

Italian artist Carlo Giuseppe Proietto transforms fire and wood into meditations on memory, permanence, and the human spirit at Bushwick Gallery.

Proietto’s work reminds us that fire can be both an instrument of loss and a vessel of light. In his hands, destruction becomes creation—memory and matter fuse, leaving emotion permanently engraved.”
— Gina Keatley
BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bushwick Gallery Presents: Carlo Giuseppe ProiettoMarked by Fire, Etched in Time

Exhibition Dates: October 9 – 16, 2025
Opening Reception: Thursday, October 9, 6–8 PM
Location: Bushwick Gallery | 22 Fayette Street, Brooklyn, NY

A Contemporary Mythology, Written in Fire

Bushwick Gallery announces Marked by Fire, Etched in Time, a solo exhibition by Italian artist Carlo Giuseppe Proietto, whose work transforms the ancient art of pyrography into a modern meditation on memory, emotion, and the human condition.

Each composition begins with the elemental act of burning—flame meeting wood in a quiet dialogue between destruction and creation. Through this process, Proietto materializes memory itself, etching human presence into permanence. His works balance geometric precision with emotional resonance, bridging the raw and the refined.

“Proietto’s work reminds us that fire can be both an instrument of loss and a vessel of light,” says Bushwick Gallery. “In his hands, what might vanish becomes indelible—stories are not merely told; they are burned into existence.”

The exhibition explores the tension between fragility and endurance, asking how every mark—like every lived moment—leaves a lasting trace upon the world.

About the Artist

Carlo Giuseppe Proietto (b. Italy) is an artist and master of pyrography—the technique of burning images into wood. His practice bridges Renaissance craftsmanship and contemporary abstraction, exploring the metaphysics of mark-making and the emotional permanence of material transformation. Proietto has exhibited internationally and currently divides his time between Italy and New York.

About Bushwick Gallery

Bushwick Gallery is a contemporary art space and creative hub in Brooklyn dedicated to fostering dialogue between emerging and established voices in modern art. Founded and directed by Gina Keatley, the gallery presents a curated program of exhibitions that embrace experimentation, materiality, and the intimacy of artistic expression.

Exhibition Title: Carlo Giuseppe Proietto — Marked by Fire, Etched in Time
Dates: October 9 – 16, 2025
Opening Reception: Thursday, October 9, 6–8 PM
Location: Bushwick Gallery, 22 Fayette Street, Brooklyn, NY
RSVP: https://bushwickgallery.com/rsvp-events/

Press Contact: info@bushwickgallery.com

Gina Keatley
Bushwick Gallery
