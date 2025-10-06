Carlo Giuseppe Proietto: Marked by Fire, Etched in Time at Bushwick Gallery

Italian artist Carlo Giuseppe Proietto brings the transformative power of flame to Bushwick Gallery. His solo exhibition, “Marked by Fire, Etched in Time,” runs October 9–16, 2025, exploring creation and destruction through the ancient craft of pyrography

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bushwick Gallery Presents: Carlo Giuseppe Proietto Exhibition Dates: October 9 – 16, 2025Opening Reception: Thursday, October 9, 6–8 PMLocation: Bushwick Gallery | 22 Fayette Street, Brooklyn, NYA Contemporary Mythology, Written in FireBushwick Gallery announces Marked by Fire, Etched in Time, a solo exhibition by Italian artist Carlo Giuseppe Proietto, whose work transforms the ancient art of pyrography into a modern meditation on memory, emotion, and the human condition.Each composition begins with the elemental act of burning—flame meeting wood in a quiet dialogue between destruction and creation. Through this process, Proietto materializes memory itself, etching human presence into permanence. His works balance geometric precision with emotional resonance, bridging the raw and the refined.“Proietto’s work reminds us that fire can be both an instrument of loss and a vessel of light,” says Bushwick Gallery. “In his hands, what might vanish becomes indelible—stories are not merely told; they are burned into existence.”The exhibition explores the tension between fragility and endurance, asking how every mark—like every lived moment—leaves a lasting trace upon the world.About the ArtistCarlo Giuseppe Proietto (b. Italy) is an artist and master of pyrography—the technique of burning images into wood. His practice bridges Renaissance craftsmanship and contemporary abstraction, exploring the metaphysics of mark-making and the emotional permanence of material transformation. Proietto has exhibited internationally and currently divides his time between Italy and New York.About Bushwick GalleryBushwick Gallery is a contemporary art space and creative hub in Brooklyn dedicated to fostering dialogue between emerging and established voices in modern art. Founded and directed by Gina Keatley, the gallery presents a curated program of exhibitions that embrace experimentation, materiality, and the intimacy of artistic expression.Exhibition Title: Carlo Giuseppe Proietto — Marked by Fire, Etched in TimeDates: October 9 – 16, 2025Opening Reception: Thursday, October 9, 6–8 PMLocation: Bushwick Gallery, 22 Fayette Street, Brooklyn, NYRSVP: https://bushwickgallery.com/rsvp-events/ Press Contact: info@bushwickgallery.com

