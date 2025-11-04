Emerald Coast By Owner 2.0 (ECBYO) Relaunches October 2025

ECBYO 2.0 has Launched!

Emerald Coast By Owner (ECBYO) proudly announces the relaunch of its vacation rental platform serving the Gulf Coast region.

We believe travelers deserve honesty and transparency,” said Joe Godar of ECBYO. “By eliminating service fees, we let our hosts compete fairly and give guests a cleaner, simpler booking experience.” — Joe Godar

DESTIN FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerald Coast By Owner (ECBYO) proudly announces the relaunch of its vacation rental platform serving the Gulf Coast region. The redesigned site delivers a modern, user-friendly experience while maintaining ECBYO’s long-standing commitment to providing travelers the best value possible — with absolutely no guest service fees.

Unlike many large vacation-rental sites that add substantial service or booking fees to each reservation, ECBYO allows travelers to book directly with hosts at transparent, all-inclusive rates. Guests pay only what they see, without hidden markups or surprise costs.

“We built ECBYO to make booking a vacation rental honest again,” said Joe Godar of Emerald Coast By Owner. “Guests shouldn’t have to pay extra fees to use a website. By removing service charges, we’re giving travelers the best value and helping hosts keep control of their business.”

A Fresh, Modern Platform Launching October 2025

The newly launched ECBYO site — redesigned and expanded in October 2025 — features a clean, mobile-friendly design and powerful search tools that make finding the perfect Gulf Coast getaway simple. Guests can search by destination, property type, and travel dates to explore an extensive collection of vacation homes, condos, and beach houses.

The platform currently serves destinations along the entire Gulf Coast, including Florida’s Emerald Coast, western Florida, Alabama’s Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, and extends westward into Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

Key features of the updated site include:

Direct booking between guests and property hosts

No service or booking fees, ensuring transparent pricing and better value

Enhanced search and map functions for easier browsing

Expanded reach across the entire Gulf Coast region

ECBYO was created with a simple mission: to provide travelers and property owners with a fair and transparent alternative to major booking platforms that charge extra fees to both parties.

For guests, the difference is immediate — total booking costs are significantly lower than on other platforms, often saving hundreds of dollars per stay.

ECBYO and BookingPal have partnered to expand the inventory of professionally managed rentals on the Gulf Coast and ensure a true direct booking experience.

By integrating BookingPal’s technology, the host remains the Merchant of Record, retaining full control over the booking process and guest relationship. This structure is a huge win for travelers, guaranteeing they are booking directly with no added ECBYO fees, ensuring the best and personalized service from the vacation rental host.

Built for the Gulf Coast Traveler

While many rental sites cater to a national audience, ECBYO is built specifically for travelers drawn to the Gulf Coast lifestyle — its beaches, fishing, boating, and family-friendly atmosphere. The platform’s regional focus allows guests to easily compare listings across neighboring beach towns and discover hidden gems beyond the traditional hotspots.

Transparency and Trust

From its inception, ECBYO’s guiding principle has been transparency. The site ensures that guests always know exactly what they’re paying for and who they’re booking with. There are no surprise fees, no hidden markups, and no corporate middlemen — just real connections between travelers and property owners.

This commitment to honesty and value positions ECBYO as a refreshing alternative in a vacation rental industry increasingly dominated by high-fee marketplaces.

Looking Ahead

As the Gulf Coast travel market continues to grow, ECBYO plans ongoing expansions and updates to enhance the guest experience. Future releases will include improved filtering tools, verified listing options, and marketing programs to help property owners reach even more travelers seeking coastal getaways.

ECBYO believes your family's money belongs in your pocket, funding the vacation experience itself, not being spent on website booking fees.

The company remains committed to its founding values — transparency, fairness, and value — while growing a trusted network of vacation rentals across the entire Gulf Coast region.

About Emerald Coast By Owner (ECBYO)

Emerald Coast By Owner (ECBYO) is a Gulf Coast–based vacation rental marketplace relaunched in October 2025. The platform connects guests directly with property owners and managers while eliminating guest service fees, providing the best possible value for travelers. With thousands of listings across Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and beyond, ECBYO offers an honest, transparent booking experience that celebrates the beauty and hospitality of America’s Gulf Coast.

