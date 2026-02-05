Emerald Coast By Owner (ECBYO) Surpasses 1,000 Vacation Rental Listings in Miramar Beach, Florida

Majestic Sun from the Gulf Play House on the Gulf Dolphin Reef in Miramar Beach

ECBYO Grows in Miramar Beach, Florida, as New Platform Attracts Record Number of Vacation Rentals

Reaching over 1,000 vacation rentals in Miramar Beach shows how strongly both owners and guests are responding to ECBYO’s fee-free, direct booking model.” — Joe Godar

DESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerald Coast By Owner (ECBYO), a vacation rental by owner marketplace focused on Gulf Coast destinations, announced that it has surpassed 1,000 active vacation rental listings in Miramar Beach, marking a significant growth milestone for the platform in one of Florida’s most active coastal rental markets.

The expansion reflects sustained demand for Miramar Beach Vacation Rentals and continued interest in direct booking platforms serving the Emerald Coast. Miramar Beach now represents one of ECBYO’s largest concentrations of inventory, reinforcing its growing role within the broader market for Destin Florida Vacation Rentals and surrounding communities.

Market Growth Reflects Industry-Wide Booking Trends

Vacation rental platforms across the United States have experienced changing traveler behavior in recent years, as guests increasingly seek transparent pricing models and direct engagement with property owners. Along Florida’s Gulf Coast, demand for professionally managed vacation rentals remains strong, driven by leisure travel, extended stays, and seasonal migration.

“Miramar Beach continues to stand out as a high-demand destination for both travelers and owners,” said Joe Godar, founder of Emerald Coast By Owner. “The growth we’re seeing reflects broader shifts in how guests search for and book vacation rentals across the Emerald Coast.”

Miramar Beach Continues to Attract Diverse Travelers

Located just east of Destin, Miramar Beach is known for its white-sand beaches, emerald-colored Gulf waters, and a diverse mix of accommodations. The area attracts families, couples, snowbirds, and long-term vacationers seeking access to beaches, dining, shopping, and outdoor recreation.

With more than 1,000 listings now available, ECBYO offers travelers a wide selection of Miramar Beach Vacation Rentals, including:

Beachfront and beach-view condominiums

Resort-style properties with shared amenities

Gated community vacation homes

Larger residences designed for group and multi-family travel

This range of inventory supports a variety of travel needs while strengthening the area’s position within the Destin-area vacation rental market.

Majestic Sun Remains a High-Demand Complex

Among the listings available in Miramar Beach, established condominium communities such as Majestic Sun Miramar Beach continue to attract strong traveler interest. Known for its proximity to the Gulf and resort-style amenities, Majestic Sun remains one of the most recognizable vacation rental complexes in the area.

Well-known developments like Majestic Sun, combined with privately owned vacation homes throughout Miramar Beach, have contributed to consistent booking activity and sustained listing growth on the platform.

Continued Expansion Across the Emerald Coast

The Miramar Beach milestone is part of Emerald Coast By Owner’s broader expansion across Florida and the Gulf Coast region. As inventory grows in markets tied closely to Destin Florida Vacation Rentals, the platform continues to expand its reach across high-demand coastal destinations.

Industry observers note that direct-booking marketplaces are playing an increasingly visible role as travelers and property owners seek alternatives to traditional online travel agencies.

About Emerald Coast By Owner

Emerald Coast By Owner (ECBYO) is a vacation rental by owner marketplace specializing in Gulf Coast destinations. The platform connects travelers with vacation rental homes and condominiums across Florida and beyond, supporting direct booking between guests and property owners.

For more information, visit https://www.ecbyo.com

