Bilyk Financial Private Client Expands Services for High-Net-Worth Canadians - Financial Advisors

Behind every plan is a team that cares. The Bilyk Financial Private Client team delivers institutional-grade portfolio management and holistic wealth planning for Canadian families.

Bilyk Financial Private Client expands nationally, offering institutional-grade portfolio management and family office services for high-net-worth Canadians.

Through Bilyk Financial Private Client, our mandate is to protect capital, manage risk, and provide clients with the same disciplined process used by large institutional investors.” — Adam Bilyk - Managing Partner Bilyk Financial Wealth Management

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bilyk Financial Private Client , a leading financial advisory team based in Edmonton and serving families nationwide, today announced the expansion of its investment platform for affluent households, entrepreneurs, institutions, and executives managing significant portfolios.________________________________________Bilyk Financial Private ClientBilyk Financial Private Client is a trade name of Aligned Capital Partners Inc. (ACPI). Through this platform, the team provides discretionary portfolio management and investment solutions designed for high-net-worth clients.Core services include:• Institutional-Grade Portfolio Management – A disciplined, risk-aware approach modeled after global pension funds such as the CPP Investment Board.• Private Market Access – Opportunities in private credit, real estate, and alternative investments curated for accredited investors.• Consolidated Reporting & Transparency – Clients have access to secure ACPI platforms that provide oversight across their investment holdings, with performance dashboards and reporting tools that enhance clarity and efficiency.“A financial advisor should be more than someone who picks investments,” said Adam Bilyk, Managing Director of Bilyk Financial Wealth Management. “Through Bilyk Financial Private Client, our mandate is to protect capital, manage risk, and provide clients with the same disciplined process used by large institutional investors.”With headquarters in Alberta, Bilyk Financial Private Client serves clients throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and across Canada. The team has built trusted relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and families seeking sophisticated portfolio management and long-term discipline.“Clients want a financial advisor who can simplify their investment decisions and coordinate the big picture,” added Dylan Bredo, Partner. “Through Bilyk Financial Private Client, we deliver that central point of trust and execution on the investment side.”________________________________________Bilyk Financial Wealth ManagementPlanning & Advisory ServicesBilyk Financial Wealth Management is a separate company, distinct from Bilyk Financial Private Client. This entity provides families with planning, structuring, and coordination services that complement—but are not part of—ACPI’s investment platform.Core services include: Family Office Coordination – Acting as a central hub for tax, legal, insurance, and estate professionals.• Cross-Border & International Planning – Expertise in U.S.-Canada taxation, offshore structuring, and global asset protection.• Generational Wealth Strategies – Advanced trust design, charitable foundations, and legacy planning to ensure wealth transfers seamlessly.• Philanthropy and Purpose-Driven Wealth – Support for establishing family foundations, planning major gifts, and aligning wealth with values through impact-oriented opportunities.• Insurance & Risk Planning – Tailored solutions for business continuity, wealth protection, and estate liquidity.Bilyk Financial Wealth Management also provides planning tools and organizational resources to help families manage corporate, trust, and personal information for multigenerational oversight. These services ensure transparency, efficiency, and long-term clarity for households with complex financial needs.________________________________________About Bilyk Financial• Bilyk Financial Private Client is a trade name of Aligned Capital Partners Inc. (ACPI), a full-service investment dealer and member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (“CIPF”) and Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (“CIRO”). Investment-related products and services are provided through Bilyk Financial Private Client and are covered by the CIPF.• Bilyk Financial Wealth Management is an independent company, separate and distinct from ACPI. It provides financial planning, estate and legacy planning, insurance solutions, tax strategies, and family office services.Together, these two platforms allow high-net-worth families to access both institutional-grade investment management and comprehensive planning support, while maintaining full regulatory and service separation.________________________________________Contact InformationMedia RelationsBilyk Financial Private Client4769 50 Ave, Vegreville, AB T9C 1L1Phone: (780) 632-6770Email: hello@thebilykteam.caWebsite: https://www.bilykfinancial.com Aligned Capital Partners Inc. (“ACPI”) is a full-service investment dealer and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (“CIPF”) and Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (“CIRO”). Investment services are provided through Bilyk Financial Private Client, an approved trade name of ACPI. Only investment-related products and services are offered through Bilyk Financial Private Client and covered by the CIPF. Financial planning and insurance services are provided through Bilyk Financial Wealth Management. Bilyk Financial Wealth Management is an independent company separate and distinct from Bilyk Financial Private Client.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.