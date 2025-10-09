Hear2There Partners with Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired to Expand Accessibility

BVI person and H2T app TSBVI School White Cane Day

H2T installed beacons for audio signage at TSBVI and sponsors White Cane Day to promote independence for blind and visually impaired students.

Partnering with H2T gives our students access to cutting-edge technology that supports independent travel and builds confidence on campus and beyond.” — Alex Arguello, Head of Community Engagement, TSBVI

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hear2There (H2T) , a leader in accessibility technology, has partnered with the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired ( TSBVI ) in Austin, Texas to enhance accessibility across the campus using H2T’s innovative audio signage solution.The partnership begins with the installation of H2T’s discreet Bluetooth-enabled beacons at TSBVI, providing students, staff, and visitors with real-time audio information and guidance through the Hear2There mobile app. The system augments information about the environment to improve orientation and understanding, supporting independent travel while honoring the mobility skills and training that are core to the blind and visually impaired community.H2T is also a proud sponsor of TSBVI’s White Cane Day Celebration on October 15, a long-standing event dedicated to raising awareness and celebrating independence for people who are blind and visually impaired.“Our mission is to prepare students who are blind, visually impaired, or deafblind for independent and fulfilling lives,” said Alex Arguello, Head of Community Engagement at TSBVI. “Partnering with H2T gives our students access to cutting-edge technology that supports this mission both on campus and in their daily lives.”“We’re honored to partner with TSBVI, a national leader in education and empowerment for the blind and visually impaired,” said Jacob George, CEO of Hear2There. “This installation demonstrates how audio signage can transform spaces into more inclusive environments—and it’s just the beginning.”The collaboration between H2T and TSBVI reflects a shared commitment to accessibility, independence, and innovation. Beyond the initial installation, both organizations plan to continue exploring ways to leverage technology to expand inclusion and opportunity for the blind and visually impaired community.

