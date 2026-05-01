12-Year-Old STEM YouTuber Ehsan Adouane Launches Free Learning App to Make Education Accessible Worldwide

Ehsan Adouane, 12, STEM YouTuber and entrepreneur.

The young creator expands his mission beyond YouTube with a free app designed to help children learn through curiosity and play.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At just 12 years old, Ehsan Adouane, known online as Ettan Ehsan, continues to expand his mission to make education inspiring, free, and accessible to children worldwide. Building on the success of his YouTube channel and global interviews, Ehsan has officially launched a free educational app designed to help young learners engage with knowledge through curiosity and play.

Based in Dubai, Ehsan has reached millions of viewers across his YouTube platform by asking a simple but powerful question: why isn’t education more exciting? Rather than waiting for traditional systems to change, he chose to explore learning through conversations with scientists, entrepreneurs, and thinkers shaping the future. His interviews span topics such as space exploration, artificial intelligence, science, creativity, and lifelong learning.

Since launching his channel at just eight years old, Ehsan has spoken with leading figures across academia, technology, and business. His content blends storytelling, real-world exploration, and accessible explanations, helping complex ideas feel understandable and relevant to young audiences.

The launch of the Ettan Ehsan App marks a new milestone in this journey. Available on iOS and Android, the app offers interactive quizzes across multiple subjects and grade levels. Designed to be intuitive and engaging, it allows children to learn at their own pace while reinforcing confidence and curiosity. The app is free to access, reflecting Ehsan’s belief that learning should not be limited by geography, income, or background.

“The app is about making learning feel exciting instead of stressful,” says Ehsan. “I want kids to feel proud when they understand something new. Curiosity is a superpower, and everyone should have access to it.”

Born in London and raised in the United Arab Emirates, Ehsan’s work reflects a global outlook shaped by travel, culture, and conversation. His videos take viewers beyond classrooms, highlighting that learning happens everywhere – through exploration, dialogue, and experience. This same philosophy underpins the app, which focuses on active participation rather than passive memorization.

Ehsan’s work has been recognized by international institutions and media outlets, including Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Talented Youth (CTY), the BBC, Al Arabiya TV, Entrepreneur Middle East and Sweden’s Svenska Dagbladet Junior. These features highlight his growing influence at the intersection of education, technology, and youth-led innovation.

While many young creators focus on entertainment, Ehsan has positioned his platform around learning, curiosity, and purpose. The app complements his existing content by offering children a hands-on way to engage with knowledge, reinforcing lessons learned through videos and interviews.

Looking ahead, Ehsan plans to continue expanding his educational ecosystem through new content, partnerships, and global collaborations across Asia, Europe, and the United States. His long-term vision is to connect young minds worldwide through accessible education and curiosity-driven learning.

Download the ETTAN EHSAN App from his website: https://ettanehsan.com/

or watch the latest interviews on https://www.youtube.com/@EttanEhsan

Ettan Ehsan App by Ehsan Adouane - Gamified Learning App for Students

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