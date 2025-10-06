Submit Release
Youth and Novice Weekend Hunters Encouraged to Bring Their Deer to Biological Check Stations Oct. 25, 26

Hunters who harvest a deer during Vermont’s October 25 and 26 youth and novice deer hunting weekend are encouraged to bring their deer to one of 18 biological reporting stations to help state wildlife biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population.

“We encourage youth and novice hunters to bring their deer to one of these biological reporting stations so they can directly contribute to deer management in Vermont,” said the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s deer project leader Nick Fortin.  “Examining deer during this weekend is our best opportunity to assess the deer herd because hunters are allowed to harvest any deer, including spike bucks.  Biologists will be collecting data on age, weight and antler development to help guide future deer management decisions.” 

Hunters are required to report deer in person at a big game reporting station during youth and novice weekend.  Online reporting will not be available.  This requirement allows biologists to collect important information from as many deer as possible over the weekend.

A resident or nonresident 15 years old or younger on the weekend of the hunt and who has successfully completed a hunter education course must purchase a hunting license and obtain a free youth weekend deer tag.  The requirements apply to all interested young hunters, including the children of landowners. 

A resident or nonresident 16 years old or older on the weekend of the hunt who previously completed a hunter education course and who has purchased their first ever hunting license within the 12 months prior to the novice weekend must obtain a free novice weekend deer tag.  The requirements apply to all participating novice hunters, including novice hunters who are also landowners. 

In both cases, the hunter must be accompanied by an unarmed adult over 18 years of age who holds a Vermont hunting license.  The adult may accompany up to two youth or novice hunters.  The law requires the accompanying adult to have direct control and supervision of the hunters, including the ability to see and communicate without the aid of artificial devices such as radios or binoculars. 

Landowner permission is required to hunt on private land during the youth and novice deer hunt weekend, and the hunters are encouraged to secure permission well in advance.  Youth and novice hunters and their mentors are strongly encouraged to wear hunter orange.

A youth or novice hunter may take one deer of either sex on the October 25 and 26 weekend, and the antler restrictions that apply in other deer seasons do not apply.  Violation of the youth and novice deer hunting rules can result in a doubled fine that is assessed against the accompanying adult.    

The reporting stations below will have a biologist present on October 25 and 26: 

 

Business Name                                  ADDRESS                                         TOWN

R&L Archery                                      70 Smith Street                                   Barre

Bennington Fish Hatchery                  South Stream Road                             Bennington

G&L General Store                            2813 Route 22A                                  Benson

The Concord Station                           167 Main Street                                  Concord

Wright’s Enterprises                           48 Community Drive                          Derby

East Corinth General Store                 8392 VT Route 25                              East Corinth

West Enosburg Country Store            2394 West Enosburg Road                 Enosburg Falls

Russin General Store                          110 School Road                                Fletcher

Smith’s Grocery                                  759 North Main                                   Greensboro Bend

Bob’s Quick Stop                               6196 VT Route 14                              Irasburg

Lead & Tackle                                      31 Middle Street                                 Lyndonville

Crossman’s General Store                  8 East Street                                        Middletown Springs

Rack N Reel                                        5343 Ethan Allen Highway                New Haven

Keith’s Country Store                         4085 US Route7                                 Pittsford

Maplefields                                         8132 US Route 2                                Plainfield

Back Country Sports                           751A Sheldon Road                           St. Albans

The Gun Room                                   52 Needmore Drive                            Thetford Center

Windsor Fire Department                   29 Union Street                                   Windsor

Vermont’s  2025 Deer Hunting Guide summarizing deer hunting rules is available on Fish and Wildlife’s website.

